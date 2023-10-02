Home page World

The German Federal President lives in Bellevue Palace. But now an Indian newspaper has declared the president’s residence a boarding school. The official is therefore the head of the boarding school. What is this going on?

Berlin ‒ When Germany is looking for specialized professionals for the IT sector, entrepreneurs in this country like to try to recruit well-trained young people not only locally, but also from India. Politicians lure software developers with a skilled worker visa, good working conditions and decent salaries.

But the Green Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck is also thinking about a points system for non-EU foreigners in this context. Because it’s true: India’s well-educated youth is making it a superpower. According to the United Nations’ 2023 annual report, it is already the most populous country in the world with almost 1.5 billion people. Now the young people should also receive an excellent education. Preferably in designated model boarding schools.

Bellevue Palace a boarding school? – Indian newspaper moves the Federal President’s official residence to Delhi

An Indian newspaper is now advertising “Shape your child’s future with a life-changing boarding school experience.” The boarding schools want to introduce themselves to the general public on October 1st and 2nd and invite parents and children to get to know each other. Meeting point: Bellevue Palace in Delhi. I’m sorry, what? Can that be true? At least if you believe the picture on the advertisement. Because Bellevue Palace is actually the official residence of the current German Federal President, Frank Walter Steinmeier; and the headquarters are in Berlin.

The ad was found by Philipp Ackermann, the German ambassador in New Delhi, India’s capital. He writes a little amusedly on his X account (formerly Twitter), “Dear Indian parents – […] this building is not a boarding school! It is the seat of the Federal President in Berlin. There are good boarding schools in Germany too – but no child is accepted here.”

Bellevue Palace becomes a boarding school – Ackermann attracted attention with a dance video on India’s streets

Even if the ambassador is perhaps known to very few people in this country. In India he achieved popularity with his self-produced dance video, in which he and his team appeared together received enormous attention. They wanted to prove “that Germans can dance – not perfect, but funny”. Some of the dancers even wore lederhosen and dirndls during the bustling street performance. In any case, India’s Prime Minister Modi was enthusiastic.

Maybe diplomat Philipp Ackermann should also make a video on the topic “Germany is child-friendly”. According to a survey by the market research institute YouGov, one in four children would like to spend the night in a castle. Children between the ages of six and 18 from Great Britain, France, Spain, Germany and the USA were surveyed. So if the attractiveness of Germany as a location actually increases with the advertising and the image of Bellevue Palace among future skilled workers from India, then a lot would really be gained for the business location. (sthe)