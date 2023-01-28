Héctor Bellerín arrived at FC Barcelona as an emergency signing. The right back ended his relationship with Arsenal because Mikel Arteta no longer counted on him and given the need for the Ciudad Condal team to sign on the right wing, Joan Laporta sat down with the footballer and signed him as a free player for one season . A movement that has actually been very unsuccessful for both parties.
The reality is that Xavi doesn’t trust Bellerín too much, as he is the one in the group of defenders who has the fewest minutes. Everything indicates that the player does not have the slightest option to renew in the summer market, for this reason his departure is imminent for the month of July. However, the winger could bring this process forward because in the last few hours it has been stated that the player wants to have activity in the following months and would leave the culé team in this month of January.
Bellerín knows that his role is not going to change even if Barcelona has a complex schedule ahead. For this reason, the footballer is willing to listen to emergency offers in the last 72 hours of the market, in order to go out and have minutes to later define the next step in his career in July. Although, Héctor’s movement will not be easy, since he is only in plans for secondary teams in Europe, one of them is Sporting de Lisboa from Portugal who is looking for a replacement for Pedro Porro who is going to Spurs.
#Bellerín #options #leave #Barcelona
