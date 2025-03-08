One of the main novelties in the call of 21 players from Real Betis to receive YOU. Las Palmas Tomorrow Sunday from 6.30 pm at the Benito Villamarín stadium has been Héctor Bellerín. The Catalan side has published through its personal profiles on social networks a Message of thanks To all the Betic fans who have supported him in these months, hardly hard.

«I thank with all my heart to the people who have been by my side during this process of doubts, fear, pain, uncertainty and despair. Within the privilege we have in our world, injuries are a very complicated traffic full of potholes and very difficult raising slopes. Without your accompaniment and affection it would be unthinkable. Do not imagine how much I wanted and dreamed of this moment »is the message posted by Bellerín, accompanied by a white heart between two green hearts.

You have to remember that Bellerín played his last game on November 3 in San Mamés against Athletic And he has remained out of this time in which he has already been integrating some training sessions with the rest of his teammates, already with the medical discharge for a complex injury to his: a sesamoiditis with edema on the right foot that have been a Authentic hell For him for the duration of the recovery, which has been paid successfully.