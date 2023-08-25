Borja Iglesias is no longer available for the national team for the time being. “I will no longer participate until things change and no longer go unpunished,” the Real Betis striker said via social media. Dozens of other players also speak out harshly about the Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales, who gave a bizarre press conference earlier today.

#Bellerín #Casillas #Gea #Putellas #Van #Dongen #furious #Rubiales #narcissist #believes #mistake