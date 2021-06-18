Anime Factory, the Japanese animation label of Koch Media, announces today that, thanks to the collaboration with I Wonder Pictures, will bring to Italy the ninth and unreleased animated film of Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars), BEAUTIFUL – known in Japan as Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime, The freckled princess and the dragon. Waiting to know a release date for BELLE in Italy in cinemas and later in home video, you will find further details about it below.

Milan 18 June 2021 – Anime Factory, label owned by Koch Media, in collaboration with I Wonder Pictures is proud to announce the acquisition of the highly anticipated anime feature film BEAUTIFUL (original title: Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime, The freckled princess and the dragon), directed by Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, The Boy and the Beast, Wolf Children, Summer Wars is The girl who leapt through time), one of the great masters of contemporary Japanese animation.

Ninth project by Hosoda, former director of Mirai for which it gained international acclaim by winning the Annie Awards for Best Independent Animated Film and receiving an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Film, BEAUTIFUL will soon hit theaters thanks to the collaboration between Koch Media and I Wonder Pictures.

BEAUTIFUL it is a touching story of formation, of family ties, of love between parents and children. A story that deepens the friendship that transcends the species and the bonds between our lives. In BEAUTIFUL, Hosoda has taken up the challenge of representing the ever-changing online world by inserting the story into the world of [U], a huge online network with over 5 billion registered users. As already done in his past works such as Digimon Adventure: Our War Game! (2000) and Summer Wars (2009), director Hosoda uses the digital world as a backdrop to delve into contemporary society issues, basing the story on his most recent insights.

BEAUTIFUL It was also made by a world-class troupe of international talent, the first of its kind in the history of Japanese animation that will allow viewers to immerse themselves in an unprecedented visual experience in the anime world. The character designer Jin Kim, who previously worked on several iconic Disney films such as Frozen II, Rapunzel, Big Hero 6, Zootropolis is Oceania, shaped the character of Belle. British architect and designer Eric Wong brought Hosoda design to life, creating the unprecedented world of [U]. Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart of Cartoon Saloon, the Irish animation studio behind the Oscar-nominated films Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells is Wolfwalkers, have contributed to fantastic scenes set in the virtual world.

“BELLE is the film I’ve always wanted to make “, said director Mamoru Hosoda, “And I was only able to create this film because of my past work. I explore romance, action and suspense on the one hand and deeper themes like life and death on the other. ” Hosoda then concluded. “I hope you can enjoy our world which is now evolving at the speed of light as you savor those things that really matter to us in this film.”

SYNOPSIS

Suzu, a 17-year-old high school student, lives in the countryside of Kochi Prefecture with her father after losing her mother at a young age. The untimely loss made Suzu close in on herself and separated her from her father and the thing she loved most: singing. After realizing that writing music is her only purpose in life, Suzu discovers a virtual world known as [U], where she takes on the role of Belle, an avatar that quickly allows her to become a world-famous singer. Suddenly a mysterious creature, a dragon, appears before her and together, they embark on a journey full of adventures, challenges and love, in search of their true nature.

About Anime Factory

Anime Factory is Koch Media’s proprietary label that encompasses the company’s entire Anime offering.

Born in May 2015 with the name of Anime al Cinema, the brand has consolidated its identity over time to establish itself as one of the reference points for fans of the genre. Three years later, thanks to an ever wider offer and an ever stronger presence on the reference market, Anime al Cinema changes house to become a real Factory, a forge of high quality products.

Anime Factory thus becomes the oriental soul of Koch Media, its identity linked to Japanese animation. The great classics of the past that are back remastered, which for the first time arrive on the big screen or in limited editions and from collectors, unpublished titles that have never reached the great Italian public while representing real icons in the Anime and Manga field. All this, combined with the great quality of the workmanship, is the mission of Anime Factory.

Under the Anime Factory label, Koch Media alongside large licenses of its catalog such as one piece, Dragon Ball, Ken the Warrior, Mazinger and Go Nagai’s robots, immortal titles like Lupine III, Tiger man, Holly and Benji, along with very recent innovations such as Maquia, Hello World is Her Blue Sky.

