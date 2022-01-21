The story of belle gunness is perhaps one of the most popular serial killer stories in U.S, then, apparently, would have killed dozens of people, including their husbands, children and suitors.

Also known as ‘the black widow’, Gunness is widely remembered not only by the homicides that he is believed to have committed, but also because of the mysterious circumstances in which he died.

Her life has motivated legends, books and even documentaries that tell which and how her crimes were committed and the reasons that led her to be one of the most dangerous murderers. famous Worldwide.

The beginning

Gunness was born into a humble family in Norway, in the year 1859, and decided to migrate to the United States in his twenties. He intended to improve his economic situation.

There, she settled in Chicago and met the man who would become her first husband and with whom she hoped to start a family and start some businesses to get ahead together. However, things did not go as the couple expected and the relationship ended fatefully.

(Read more: Nike and the sinister history of the famous slogan ‘Just do it’).

Photograph of Belle in her youth.

first homicide

Belle had decided to open a store with her first husband, named Mad’s. They are believed to have had around four children. One or maybe two of them were adopted.

Apparently, their idea of ​​opening a business would not have turned out as expected and they would not be receiving enough money to support the house and the children. In this sense, it is presumed that 1900 Belle set the property on fire to receive the insurance money.

First husband of Belle Gunness. See also Weaknesses in the culture of consensus: the Bundestag has to learn again first

However, there were not only material losses at the scene, Mads also died, so the woman claimed the property insurance and the life insurance from her husband.

Another theory from his first marriage states that the man would have survived the fire and, a short time later, died of apparent heart failure.

In any case, the woman became a creditor of her life insurance and there was not enough evidence to make her responsible for the fire or for the death of her partner.

In turn, at this time, two of his children, it is believed that the youngest, would have died from poisoning. She would also have received some money in compensation.

(Keep reading: The monthly money that the boy from the Titanic continues to receive for his appearance).

Second failed marriage

With the money from the tragedies that befell her in her first relationship, the woman managed to buy a farm in La Porte, located in the state of Indiana, to which he moved with the rest of his children.

A short time later, the widow remarried, this time with a man named Peter Gunness, who moved into the house of his new wife in the company of their two daughters.

Second husband of Belle Gunness.

According to ‘Crime Library: Belle Gunness’, days after being married, Peter’s youngest daughter died on the farm in the midst of strange circumstances and just eight months later, Mr. Gunness was also dead.

According to his wife, Peter died because a meat grinder had fallen on his head, killing him instantly, a fact for which the woman did not hesitate to claim the money from the life insurance.

Belle, again a widow, kept her last husband’s surname.

(Also read: The mysterious town with the most twins in the world).

The suspicious death of her suitors

After her second husband passed away, the woman began posting advertisements in the newspapers saying that he was looking for a new partner. In addition, she had a list of requirements for her suitors.

Some of their demands were that they should go to visit her, that is, to appear in person and, in addition, to bring a sufficient sum of money that would allow them to have a good first date.

The dozens of suitors who came to the house were never seen again and they disappeared without a trace. Except one, who claimed to have fled the scene after seeing a sinister look on Belle.

tragic end

The various biographical books on this ‘black widow’ assure that the end of her life leaves many questions, since, apparently, it would have been murdered by a man who was in love with her.

However, around that time there was also a rumor that he may have faked his death in order to escape from the place.

Belle Gunness and her children.

By the year 1908, the Belle Gunness estate went up in flames and inside it was found the cremated body of a woman who had been beheaded and the remains of the widow’s children.

Authorities have launched a search for the missing head at the crime scene. However, what they found was a large Common pit in which the remains of at least 40 people rested, who are presumed to have been Belle’s victims.

Among these were the bodies of the suitors of the woman.

A man who was a former housing worker and had been fired for some time was accused of setting the fire, but he was not charged with the murder of what is believed to be Gunness.

Belle Gunness (1859-1908) killed forty people over 37 years to benefit from her life insurance. One of his master plans: he advertised in the “lonely hearts” columns of the newspapers. Many men came to his farm. And there they stayed. pic.twitter.com/Vdmd8E8KUg – Uxue Razquin Olazaran (@UxueRazquin) March 6, 2021

Many people claimed that she had not died there and, on the contrary, would have taken advantage of the event to escape, so the authorities received notifications of possible sightings of the woman, although none were verified.

The murders that occurred on the La Porte farm went down in history and are now widely known. In the city museum there is a section in which the tragic events perpetrated by Belle are told and a tombstone was also made in honor of the victims.

More news:

The ancestral tradition of solving differences every year with fists

Strange case was solved with the ‘testimony’ of the Greenbrier ghost

Three challenges from the new list of 23 mathematical problems of the 21st century

The stewardess who miraculously survived the explosion of a plane in flight

Trends WEATHER