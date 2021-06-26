About a few years ago, the youtuber and internet celebrity Mary-Belle Kirschner, better known as Belle delphine, promoted something quite unusual. What he was doing was selling the water where he had bathed in the tub at home.

That was through a satirical account on an adult site, and it was under the name of GamerGirl Bath Water. Priced at $ 30 a bottle, the first shipment sold out in no time.

Belle Delphine started with the fashion of bath water

The idea turned out to be a success, although it is not known exactly how much he made from selling his bathtub water. The fact is that many media gave wide coverage to what happened, and it is still the source of many memes.

Maybe that’s what inspired a well-known video game developer to follow suit. Is about Edmund mcmillen, designer responsible for The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy, The End is Nigh and other games in his career.

Cosplayer sells the water he bathes in … and it runs out!

In your account at Twitter, McMillen commented ‘The bath water of this’ Big BOI’ is available on the Kickstarter! 100% real! Be the coolest kid in school! Have water fights! Grow another me! Show how rich you are! ‘.

Unlike what you did Belle delphine, this campaign is to raise funds. This is how it seeks to support The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls Requiem. Originally, they wanted to get only $ 100,000.

Edmund McMillen raises funds for card game

But at the time of writing this note there are more than five million dollars. The message of Edmund mcmillen It is today, and to get the water it offers, you have to donate $ 2,000.

In view of everything that has been carried out so far, it seems doubtful that anyone would want to donate that much. Although donations move very fast, so there is a possibility. Until when will the option to give money in the campaign be available? It will end on July 2.

As we mentioned before, we don’t know how much he earned Belle delphine with the water from your bathtub. But McMillen You must be very happy with what you got for The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls Requiem.

This is an expansion of a similarly named card game, which has become popular with fans of his work. It is to be imagined that he will take advantage of what is left of the money in future projects. Although in this case you still need to reveal the details.

