Tonight, Monday 10 April 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Belle e Sebastien, a 2013 film directed by Nicolas Vanier, released in Italian cinemas in 2014. It is the first in a series of three films, based on the novels by Cecile Aubry. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

French Alps, 1943. Sébastien is an eight-year-old orphan boy who lives with the elderly pastor César, a sort of adoptive grandfather for the little one, and his granddaughter, Angélina, who is particularly protective of Sébastien. The unusual little family lives in the small village of Saint-Martin-de-Queyrières, whose inhabitants, despite the German occupation, secretly organize the passage of Jewish exiles to Switzerland. The village is also plagued by a mysterious “Beast” which preys on the shepherds’ flocks and which the inhabitants, including Cèsar, have been hunting for months without success.

Sébastien is a very lonely child and suffers from the absence of his mother, who he believes emigrated “to America, just beyond the mountains”, and spends all his days in the mountains. One day, on the way to Saint-Martin, he meets an enormous dog, wild and completely muddy: it is the so-called “Beast”. Sébastien soon makes friends with the animal, a female Patou, and he will call her “Belle” because he is struck by her beauty after cleaning her from the mud. Sébastien decides to keep her friendship with Belle a secret to protect her. Meanwhile, a German patrol, commanded by the ambiguous lieutenant Peter, arrives in Saint-Martin to put an end to the Jewish escapes. Sébastien, during one of his outings with Belle, collides with two Nazi soldiers; Belle reacts by attacking and injuring the two soldiers. The friendship between Sébastien and the “Beast” is thus discovered.

Lieutenant Peter orders the mayor of Saint-Martin to organize a hunt to track down and kill the “Beast”; César, knowing that Sébastien will try to prevent this, purposely gives the child the wrong directions as to the area where the search will be carried out. Although Sébastien manages to interfere with the searches once he understands the deception, César and the men of the village still manage to find and wound Belle. The boy, now furious with César, asks for help from Doctor Guillaume, the village doctor and Angélina’s boyfriend, who, after an initial hesitation, agrees to treat Belle and saves her life.

Belle and Sebastien: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the storyline of Belle and Sebastien, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Félix Bossuet: Sébastien

Tchéky Karyo: César

Margaux Châtelier: Angelina

Dimitri Storoge as Doctor Guillaume

Andreas PietschmannLieutenant Peter

Urbain Cancelier: The Mayor

Mehdi El Glaoui: André

Paloma Palma: Esther

Karine Adrover as Sarah, Esther’s mother

Loïc Varraut: Esther’s father

Jan Oliver SchroederHans

Tom SommerlatteErich

Andrée Damant as Célestine

Streaming and TV

Where to see Belle and Sebastien on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 10 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.