Mixed fighter (MMA) Valerie Loreda suffered her first career defeat. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The American by unanimous decision lost to her compatriot Hannah Guy in a fight at the Bellator 259 tournament, which took place in Anaxville (Connecticut, USA). The fight took place on Saturday night, May 22, and lasted all three rounds.

For 22-year-old Loreda, this defeat was the first in her professional career. She also has three victories.

The American athlete is considered one of the sex symbols of the promotion. Loreda often uploads candid photos on social networks. The female fighter has more than 800 thousand subscribers, each picture receives thousands of enthusiastic comments.