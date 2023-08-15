In the first official match with the grenade shirt, the defender, a newcomer, gathered acclaim for his presence and danger in the opposing area

Pierfrancesco Archetti

Four shots in the goal area: a miracle from the goalkeeper to fend off a header, the other three chances without precision, but we are talking about a defender. In Raoul Bellanova’s first official match with the Torino shirt, the winger bought in the summer seemed more like an added striker than a defender. We also include the four key passes and his function in the opposing trocar bodes well for the grenade fans.

point to the door — In Toro’s victory over Feralpisalò, which allowed them to qualify for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup, the newcomer gathered acclaim precisely because of his presence and danger in the opposing area. He immediately followed the dictates of Ivan Juric: the full-back opposite the area where the action takes place must push towards the goal to collect the suggestions of his teammates, often of his department colleagues. Bellanova moves on the right wing, on the other side on Monday evening there was Mergim Vojvoda, who became even more the protagonist of the 2-1 success with a goal and the assist for overtaking Ivan Ilic. But the Under 21 team, who had found little space with Inter last season, showed that they can be found punctually for their appointment in the area. A weapon for a team that, if Antonio Sanabria isn’t in the mood, struggles a little to transform the collective product into networks. See also Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, streaming and line-ups

sense of goal — In fifty matches in Serie A, Bellanova, 23, has scored only once: right at Turin, when he was in Cagliari, on February 27, 2022. It’s not like suddenly, despite touching the meter and ninety, he can transform into Paolo Pulici or Aldo Serena, to name two grenade forwards of tonnage and goals. But in his past, the times per game in which he was in front of the goalkeeper should also be considered: on average less than on Monday evening, because he is a fuller with a leg and a cross, more than a finisher. Now the grenade game textures can help him insert himself in the scorer table. Juric hopes so to make the team less predictable and more dangerous in any corner of the attack.