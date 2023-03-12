bellakath 24 years old, far from receiving comments for a photo where he is seen from the side and showing her abdomen, she was highly criticizedsince they began to write to him that said publication was badly edited or that it did not look good.

It turns out that Bellakath’s abdomen looked more marked than normal, something that seemed strange to them, because they began to tell him like Bárbara de Regil who looked unrealcausing controversy, because even cosmetic surgeries came to light.

It may interest you:

“Why does your abdomen look deformed?”, “Baby, have you checked that abdominal diastasis with the dr”, “I thought my back was in front”, “You missed the little fix on my abdomen”, “Nothing to do with his physique When she went out in Falling in love, her beauty revealed the candor of her soul,” the networks write.

For those who do not fully know Bellakath, she began to become famous in Falling in love where she was looking for love, but she got into various controversies, some time later she launched herself as a singer and caused a stir for the song Kitten which went viral on the social networks of the overnight.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that the pretty girl has also unleashed the madness for her photos on Instagram, where she can be seen super daring with that striking figure with which she leaves more than one trembling, in addition to having a very hot attitude, especially in the scenery.