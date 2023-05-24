Actress Bella Thorne posed naked in a towel in the bathroom

American actress Bella Thorne starred in a candid form. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization and banned in Russia).

The 25-year-old celebrity shared with subscribers a picture in stories (at the time of writing, it was deleted), in which she poses naked in the bathroom. The posted frame shows that the star of the film “Dangerous Game” has no underwear, and the intimate parts of the body are covered with a towel.

At the same time, the girl complemented her image with silver jewelry. You can also notice that there is no makeup on her face, and her hair is pulled back under another towel.

In April, Bella Thorne posted a series of shots of her posing in a red and white knitted microbikini with a Hello Kitty bodice. The celebrity starred on a sun lounger with her hair loose and no makeup on her face.