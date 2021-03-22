Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo they marry! The couple announced their engagement on social media and surprised their millions of followers. Both expressed their emotion at the event and shared photographs.

The Italian-born musician posted on Instagram snapshots of the moment the former Disney star accepted his proposal. “He said yes,” he wrote on the platform next to the images showing the engagement ring.

In addition, he told about the romantic proposal he organized for the artist. “I wrote a love letter on the back of the script for our movie. In the last scene, she was looking at the monitor with the director and … surprise, “he said. Benjamin Mascolo.

For her part, Bella Thorne thanked all her friends and followers for their comments and messages: “Thank you to all who are expressing their congratulations. It is difficult to answer all of them. I’m not being rude, but it’s going to take a while. I love you, thank you ”.

Who is Benjamin Mascolo, the future husband of Bella Thorne?

The Italian singer has a growing popularity in social networks and in the American music industry with the pop duo that he integrates: Benji & Fede. In 2020, he ventured into his first acting jobs, participating in the movie Time is up.

Benjamin Mascolo met Bella Thorne at the Coachella music festival. “I knew immediately that she was different from other women I have met in my life,” she said in an interview with the Icon medium.

In the same way, he has assured that the famous actress and dancer is one of the people who has helped him develop his musical career. “The sweetest thing she has done for me is to make me believe in myself (…) Many things that I thought I would never do, I am trying because she pushed me, in music and in life.”

