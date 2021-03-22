Actress Bella Thorne officially confirmed that she will marry Benjamin Mascolo . Both showed the romantic episode through their social networks, where she wore her engagement ring.

The romance began with a comment on Instagram and now they plan to reach the altar. The groom published the news in which he shows the pear-shaped diamond accompanied by this phrase: “He said yes.”

He also detailed how the proposal was: “I wrote a love letter behind the script of our film, at the end of the last scene. She was looking at the monitor with the director and surprise ”.

The couple got engaged on March 21. Photo: Instagram

The actress, for her part, was in charge of showing the luxurious ring that her boyfriend gave her as a symbol of her lasos. “He knows exactly my style,” wrote former Disney star Chanel.

The love story began in the middle of 2019 , with a few virtual comments, and they met at the Coachella Festival. From that moment on they showed their affection in a public way. All this time, the couple was admired by their millions of fans who exploded this Monday after learning about the news.

Who is Benjamin Mascolo?

Benjamin Mascolo, born in Italy in 1993, is musician by profession and known in his country for creating pop ballads with romantic lyrics.

He is also a member of the duo Benji and Fede, which he formed in complicity with his friend Federico Rossi. He began his career as a professional soloist in 2021 and called himself B3N. In turn, he is an actor and starred with Bella Thorne in the movie “Time is up.”

Benjamin is a singer and also plays the guitar. Photo. Instagram / Benjamin Macolo

The 27-year-old artist lives in the city of Modena, the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, and studied at the prestigious Rosny College in Australia.

The couple initially had a long distance relationship. “I try to spend about six months in Los Angeles and six in Italy. Living there with Bella is beautiful, we have our place protected in the hills, where we enjoy our normality ”, he wrote some time ago in his networks.

Bella and Benjamin have also had to be separated for five months due to COVID-19. The wedding date has not been detailed yet, but it is expected to be very soon.

Bella Thorne, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.