With the confirmation of the second season of The Last of Us, many can’t wait to see the events of the Naughty Dog sequel on the small screen. One of these people is Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in this adaptation. Thus, the actress has revealed what excites her most, and worries her, about the new chapters.

For all those who remember The Last of Us Part II, the story has a greater focus on Ellie, so Ramsey would have more material to work with. Although the actress revealed on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that she hasn’t played the sequel yet, she did mention that she does have knowledge of the events that take place here. So she’s excited to bring Ellie and Dina’s relationship to life.

Along with this, she has noted that the relationship between Ellie and Joel becomes more complex in the second season, and she is also excited to be involved in these scenes. However, there is something specific that worries you. Considering Joel isn’t part of the second game beyond the first few hours, Ramsey is nervous about working without Pedro Pascalwho is in charge of giving life to the adoptive father of our protagonist.

While Joel’s presence is minimal in the sequel compared to the original game, We are also given the opportunity to see a little more of the relationship between these two characters through memories.something that will surely be replicated in the HBO adaptation.

Considering what happens to Joel at the beginning of The Last of Us Part II, it will not only be interesting to see how this event is adapted for the series, but how the public will react to this event, as well as to Abby. We just have to wait and see what will happen.

