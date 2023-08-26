Plastic surgeon supermodel Bella Hadid Chia Chi Kao showed a photo of Russian TV presenter Victoria Boni after surgery. The corresponding post appeared on his Instagram page. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The doctor shared a picture in stories, which depicts a 43-year-old blogger with her eyes closed. The posted frame shows that there are red spots on her eyelids, and slight swelling on her cheekbones.

In July, Bonya decided to make an eye shape correction for millions of rubles. After consulting with a specialist, the influencer said that such an intervention costs 250 thousand dollars (22 million rubles). At the same time, she noted that she was given a discount, thanks to which the final cost was 215 thousand dollars (about 19 million rubles).

Later, Bonya complained about the doctor’s refusal to perform an operation on her. Then the former member of “House-2” said that she had been preparing for the procedure for a long time, but received a letter from the clinic. However, a day later, Bonet still managed to persuade the surgeon after lengthy negotiations.