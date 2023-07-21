Model Bella Hadid takes time off to pursue health after Lyme disease flare-ups

American model Bella Hadid has been undergoing treatment in recent months due to an exacerbation of Lyme disease. About it informs ENews, citing a source close to the star.

According to the publication, the 26-year-old supermodel took a vacation to take care of her health. “She treats Lyme disease. She is not in a rehabilitation center and has never had problems with drugs or alcohol, ”the source quotes ENews.

Lyme disease is characterized by damage to the skin, joints, nervous and cardiovascular systems and often takes a chronic, relapsing course. The source of infection are ticks that live in Europe, Asia and the continents of North and South America.

Bella Hadid previously revealed that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. In April, the celebrity admitted that her condition worsened after a dental operation. According to Hadid, an infection got into the root canal of one of the teeth, which affected the exacerbation of the disease.