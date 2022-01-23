Bella Hadid opened up about his drinking problems in a revealing interview with InStyle, published on January 22. The 25-year-old top model was candid about how her drinking addiction affected her mental health.

Along these lines, Gigi Hadid’s sister said she was happy to be sober and free of substances.

Bella Hadid: “I’ve had my fair share”

With that phrase, the model addressed the issue of her problems with alcohol and explained that she forced herself to stay away from parties and outings where they could fall back on the drink.

“I loved alcohol and it got to the point where I even started to, you know, cancel nights out because I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.” he claimed.

How did Bella Hadid overcome her addiction to alcohol?

Bella Hadid recounted that it was the images of the brain scans that were made that made it “much harder to lift the glass” and that it is possible to reduce the consumption of alcoholic beverages, seeing how their brain had been affected.

“I don’t feel the need [de beber alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about what I said five years ago when I graduated from high school,” he said.

Along these lines, he also stated that he eliminated the consumption of other substances. “I no longer take sleeping pills. When I was flying so much, that was the only way I could avoid jet lag,” he added.