SHE’S one of the world’s most in demand models, walking runways for some of the world’s biggest brands.

And Bella Hadid looked every inch the star as she flaunted her lithe limbs on cover of Vogue Spain for their March issue.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sneak peek from her shoot with photographer Micaiah Carter for the fashion bible.

The stylish image shows the model looking statuesque in a stunning black and white Prada coat and slinky bodysuit.

She accessorised the look with yellow kitten heels, a sweet baby pink handbag – and her killer supermodel legs.

But it was the hair that really stole the show – the jet black quaffed hairstyle she sure to mean that Bella image won’t be missed on the newsagent shelves.

The stunner took to Insagam thank the creative team behind the camera for the ‘blessed’ day.

Speaking to her 38.4m followers, she wrote: “What a day this was with @micaiahcarter. So talented and the best group of artists… I feel blessed to have days like this… styled by my queen @patti_wilson

‘I feel pure joy while working with Patti, the legend of all legends! Glam by some visionaries! Hair by @evaniefrausto, makeup by @ erinparsonsmakeup….

“Just dying for you all, thank you for a perfect shoot. Can’t wait to show the rest of this story. Some sick sick s ** t ?? in @prada. ”

Vogue Spain also shared the image, hinting that the March issue, set to be released on February 19, will be about ‘art and fashion’ and dedicated to ‘creativity’.