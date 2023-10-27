Model Bella Hadid condemned the terror of civilians amid Hamas attacks

American supermodel of Palestinian-Dutch origin Bella Hadid spoke out about Hamas attacks on the Israeli territories bordering the Gaza Strip. The corresponding post appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The model published a message in which she apologized for the long silence and confirmed that after her sister Gigi Hadid’s statements about the political conflict, she and all family members began to receive threats. “Forgive me for my silence. “I have yet to find the right words to describe the horror of the last two weeks, which has drawn the world’s attention to a situation that has claimed innocent lives and affected families for decades.”

The celebrity spoke about her worries about what was happening in the Gaza Strip and condemned terrorist actions against civilians. “Amid the attacks, my heart bleeds from the trauma I am witnessing, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood. (…). I also mourn the Israeli families who suffered the pain and consequences of the events of October 7th. Regardless of the country’s history, I condemn terrorist attacks against any civilians. Harming women and children does not and should not bring any benefit to the Free Palestine movement,” she explained.

Hadid concluded by calling for unity and pressure on political leaders to defend “humanity and compassion.” “We are one, and God created us all equal. All bloodshed, suffering and death should be mourned with equal respect. (…). I stand with humanity, knowing that peace and security belong to us all,” she concluded.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Israel, after which the country’s authorities declared that the state was officially at war. Israel later began attacking Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip. “Currently, the IDF is carrying out a large-scale attack on the targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Details will follow,” the military said.