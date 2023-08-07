The news had been given by his sister, the model Gigi Hadid. Of her sister of her Bella of her, 26 years old, returning from a long and intense period of treatment for Lyme disease, a disorder of bacterial origin that she was diagnosed in 2012, revealed on Instagram about her: “Finally I’m fine” . Lyme disease is a tick-borne infection caused by the spirochete Borrelia. The initial symptoms cause skin rashes, to which neurological alterations can occur weeks later up to cardiac and rheumatological complications.

The twenty-six year old, then, in the post thanks all those who have been close to her in recent years. “Being so sad and sick despite having many privileges and opportunities, and being surrounded by love, was probably the most alienating feeling she has ever experienced. I’m fine, you don’t have to worry. And I wouldn’t change a thing. If I had to relive all this, to get here, at this precise moment in which I am, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all over again ». Then a reflection on the pain of this disease. “The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways, but I assure you that if you fight things will get better. Take a step back, be strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear.”