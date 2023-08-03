The half-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid (26) has undergone a ‘long and intense’ treatment for Lyme disease in recent months. Her sister Gigi made this known this week. After a dream year in the field of work, Bella put down all her work, probably because the pain had become unbearable. “I wanted to throw up when I saw myself.”
Bella Hadid isn’t going to slow down anytime soon, wrote Time last April. The magazine had just named her one of the most influential people for this year, after she had already been crowned model of the year in several elections at the end of 2022. She dominated the fashion year with only top jobs, making her seem ubiquitous.
But suddenly she was gone. Hadid has been only sporadically active on social media since the end of April, where she previously shared new photos daily with her millions of followers. She was rumored to be in rehab, after that came in the news that she had taken a period off to undergo daily treatment for Lyme disease. It was unclear whether that was true until this week. It was already known that she was diagnosed with the disease in 2012.
Illness rules her life
“Bella just completed a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease,” her sister Gigi wrote in her Instagram Stories. She had previously shared a photo of herself and her sister, insisting that this was not a promise that Bella will be back on the runway soon. “I’m so proud of her and looking forward to her comeback when she’s ready.”
Lyme is an infectious disease that you contract through the bite of a tick infected with the Borrelia bacteria. About 27,000 people a year contract Lyme disease in the Netherlands, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment. Hadid’s disease has dominated her life for years, but rarely as bad as at the beginning of this year.
cry every day
Hadid underwent a root canal about a year and a half ago, after which an infection developed under the adjacent tooth. It spread to her jaw, after which the Lyme flared up and attacked her “entire nervous system,” she said on TikTok. She spoke of the “most horrible pain of my life” that rippled through her entire body, on top of the pain she normally already has.
“Each night in the fetal position, hysterical with pain,” she described her life. “I cried on the floor of the bathroom before I could find the courage and strength to get up for work. I was looking for a little room to cry in every day at lunchtime.’
Mentally, too, the disease took a heavy toll: Hadid suffered from anxiety, depression and a ‘foggy’ brain, where you can have trouble thinking properly and experiencing emotions differently. She sometimes forgot something as simple as the route home while driving.
Surrender by appearance
The nature of her job makes it extra difficult. The disease regularly changes her appearance, with some kind of wounds on her face or discolored skin. “That’s why I hate looking in the mirror or taking pictures,” she wrote. ‘I seriously had the urge to throw up when I saw myself. (…) When I’m all dressed up I might want to try it, but man it’s hard to do this job when you look and feel this sick.’
Modeling was not Hadid’s first career choice. She actually wanted to become a professional rider and even go to the Olympic Games, but had to give up that dream because of her illness. Her mother Yolanda (59) and brother Anwar (24) also have them.
It is unclear what treatment Hadid has recently undergone and how she is doing now. She is still silent on social media.
