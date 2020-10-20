No union or left-wing political demonstration takes place without Bella ciao in Italy. Covered in a successful Spanish series, then by Maître Gims in France, this hymn has a real story behind it. To approach it, you have to go deep into the rice fields of northern Italy. The “mondines” sometimes came from far away to clean the rice, for forty days. These women from poor regions of the country then spent their days, bent over in the water, pulling weeds.

The mondines encouraged each other by singing Bella ciao. But the song would still be much earlier, according to Fausto Giovannardi, a retired engineer. “In July 2006, at the end of a beautiful vacation in Paris, I stop in a record store and out of curiosity, I come across an old music CD“, he explains. When he reaches track 13, he discovers, bewildered, a song from 1919. The tune is exactly that of Bella ciao.

