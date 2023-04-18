“What I really like about funeral doom? Phew…” Difficult question, even for one of the best musicians in that grim corner of heavy music: Dylan Desmond, founder and bassist of the Seattle duo Bell Witch. Funeral doom is the slowest and heaviest of all rock genres, in which the already doom metal leaning towards lamentation and requiems is slowed down to the pace of a glacier, and the weight of a planet. Only a few beats per minute, shifting extremely subtly with melodies, atmosphere and charged emotion. Turn it on in the car, and you immediately know where something is just not quite stuck, because it irrevocably vibrates along with the extremely low riffs and sledgehammer blows.
Bell Witch perfected that style on their albums Four Phantoms (2015) and Mirror Reaper (2017), an album with only one song of almost an hour and a half, which they played in its entirety at the Tilburg Roadburn festival that year. A show with extra profound emotion, because ex-drummer Adrian Guerra suddenly died before the recording of that record. Mirror Reaper became a grand tribute to him.
But it can get even more epic: Tuesday Bell Witch announced the release of The Clandestine Gatethe first part of the trilogy Future Shadow which will be perfected in the coming years and will eventually form one huge song. The group also announced that they will perform at Roadburn on Friday and will play the entire first part – again almost an hour and a half – there. A new milestone in enormity, which will demand the utmost from the listener.
Yes, what’s so nice about that? “Most music is made with a fixed meter, a rhythm,” says Desmond (41) after thinking for a few seconds. “But in doom metal, and especially in funeral doom, there is a certain delay in the rhythm. Black Sabbath, the inventors of the genre, already did it: take a little more time between some notes. That implicit delay in some parts of the riffs, where you hold back, just a little bit, and then it goes again.” With a big grin he moves a little closer to the camera: “I love that!”
Sometimes it's just something in the way he lifts his arm to hit the next note, and then I know where the blow comes from
Dylan Desmond Bell Witch
Metal without headbanging
It’s metal without headbanging, because counting rhythmically doesn’t really work (and it would be too slow). The hits of drummer Jesse Shreibman, who sings together with Desmond, often come just a fraction later than you would think. “We let the song determine its own flow and timing. Before that, Jesse and I often look at each other, the contact is very visual. Sometimes it’s just something in the way he lifts his arm to hit the next note, and then I know where the blow comes from. Or he hears the subtle sound of my strings in his ear when I let go of them. That is not timed, but purely the feeling in the moment. You concentrate on the space between the notes and then a four-four time very easily becomes a five-four time, almost an improvisation.”
That freedom, that’s what it’s all about. At the same time, when recording in the studio, they know very well what they are doing and how it should sound. Desmond: “Some parts we have rehearsed so many times, they go out of rhythm exactly as we practiced it. We make our own timing, and the inconsistencies become consistent.”
And that evokes emotions, says Desmond. “If you hold a note for a long time, it has a certain tension. When a band plays very fast, that also creates tension, but I think that makes for more active emotions. With very long stretched music, where you don’t know exactly when the next beat will follow, a different emotion comes. Something nostalgic. Something that feels familiar, but is not necessarily desired. But still one bit desirable.” He bursts into laughter. “Difficult to explain emotion. But that’s what such long-drawn-out notes kind of evoke in me.”
No bathroom breaks
Desmond is cheerful, looks fresh as a daisy through the Zoom screen. And that while it’s three o’clock in the morning in Olympia, the town just south of Seattle where Kurt Cobain Nirvana’s Nevermind wrote, and where Desmond and Shreibman live within a block of each other. “I work in a bar, just finished and around this time I’m actually always awake for a few hours.” Desmond, long hair with black curls, thick moustache – a bit like the young version of Black Sabbath’s guitarist Tony Iommi – says that they played the song completely for the first time only two weeks ago. “The hardest thing about such a long piece is that you don’t have any bathroom breaks,” he jokes.
What’s really difficult, says Desmond, is overseeing the huge project that has to take shape in the trilogy over the next few years. “The feeling and atmosphere of this album must match the following albums, that was very difficult. The idea is that the third album will soon end where the first one begins, a cycle. The Clandestine Gate is therefore one long build-up towards the following parts of Future Shadow. We have a very rough outline of what that should all sound like. And hard drives full of riffs and ideas that we will have to make sense of in the near future.”
There is a multi-year plan for the release of the entire epic. After this album and subsequent tour, they return to their other band, Stygian Bough, a collaboration with folk musician Erik Moggridge. Then comes the next part Future Shadow, then another Stygian Bough album, and so on. Desmond: How did Lao Zi say, ‘A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step’? You just have to take the plunge and get started.”
