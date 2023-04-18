“What I really like about funeral doom? Phew…” Difficult question, even for one of the best musicians in that grim corner of heavy music: Dylan Desmond, founder and bassist of the Seattle duo Bell Witch. Funeral doom is the slowest and heaviest of all rock genres, in which the already doom metal leaning towards lamentation and requiems is slowed down to the pace of a glacier, and the weight of a planet. Only a few beats per minute, shifting extremely subtly with melodies, atmosphere and charged emotion. Turn it on in the car, and you immediately know where something is just not quite stuck, because it irrevocably vibrates along with the extremely low riffs and sledgehammer blows.



The Clandestine Gate comes out 4/21. Bell Witch will play it during the Roadburn festival, 21/4 at 3.30 pm in 013 in Tilburg. More tour dates: bellwitchdoom.net. Road Burn Festival, 20 to 23/4, Tilburg. Information: roadburn.com

Bell Witch perfected that style on their albums Four Phantoms (2015) and Mirror Reaper (2017), an album with only one song of almost an hour and a half, which they played in its entirety at the Tilburg Roadburn festival that year. A show with extra profound emotion, because ex-drummer Adrian Guerra suddenly died before the recording of that record. Mirror Reaper became a grand tribute to him.

But it can get even more epic: Tuesday Bell Witch announced the release of The Clandestine Gatethe first part of the trilogy Future Shadow which will be perfected in the coming years and will eventually form one huge song. The group also announced that they will perform at Roadburn on Friday and will play the entire first part – again almost an hour and a half – there. A new milestone in enormity, which will demand the utmost from the listener.

Yes, what’s so nice about that? “Most music is made with a fixed meter, a rhythm,” says Desmond (41) after thinking for a few seconds. “But in doom metal, and especially in funeral doom, there is a certain delay in the rhythm. Black Sabbath, the inventors of the genre, already did it: take a little more time between some notes. That implicit delay in some parts of the riffs, where you hold back, just a little bit, and then it goes again.” With a big grin he moves a little closer to the camera: “I love that!”

Sometimes it’s just something in the way he lifts his arm to hit the next note, and then I know where the blow comes from Dylan Desmond Bell Witch

Metal without headbanging

It’s metal without headbanging, because counting rhythmically doesn’t really work (and it would be too slow). The hits of drummer Jesse Shreibman, who sings together with Desmond, often come just a fraction later than you would think. “We let the song determine its own flow and timing. Before that, Jesse and I often look at each other, the contact is very visual. Sometimes it’s just something in the way he lifts his arm to hit the next note, and then I know where the blow comes from. Or he hears the subtle sound of my strings in his ear when I let go of them. That is not timed, but purely the feeling in the moment. You concentrate on the space between the notes and then a four-four time very easily becomes a five-four time, almost an improvisation.”

That freedom, that’s what it’s all about. At the same time, when recording in the studio, they know very well what they are doing and how it should sound. Desmond: “Some parts we have rehearsed so many times, they go out of rhythm exactly as we practiced it. We make our own timing, and the inconsistencies become consistent.”

And that evokes emotions, says Desmond. “If you hold a note for a long time, it has a certain tension. When a band plays very fast, that also creates tension, but I think that makes for more active emotions. With very long stretched music, where you don’t know exactly when the next beat will follow, a different emotion comes. Something nostalgic. Something that feels familiar, but is not necessarily desired. But still one bit desirable.” He bursts into laughter. “Difficult to explain emotion. But that’s what such long-drawn-out notes kind of evoke in me.”

Bell Witch releases the new album this week The Clandestine Gate out, the start of a trilogy. Photo Bobby Cochran

No bathroom breaks

Desmond is cheerful, looks fresh as a daisy through the Zoom screen. And that while it’s three o’clock in the morning in Olympia, the town just south of Seattle where Kurt Cobain Nirvana’s Nevermind wrote, and where Desmond and Shreibman live within a block of each other. “I work in a bar, just finished and around this time I’m actually always awake for a few hours.” Desmond, long hair with black curls, thick moustache – a bit like the young version of Black Sabbath’s guitarist Tony Iommi – says that they played the song completely for the first time only two weeks ago. “The hardest thing about such a long piece is that you don’t have any bathroom breaks,” he jokes.

What’s really difficult, says Desmond, is overseeing the huge project that has to take shape in the trilogy over the next few years. “The feeling and atmosphere of this album must match the following albums, that was very difficult. The idea is that the third album will soon end where the first one begins, a cycle. The Clandestine Gate is therefore one long build-up towards the following parts of Future Shadow. We have a very rough outline of what that should all sound like. And hard drives full of riffs and ideas that we will have to make sense of in the near future.”

There is a multi-year plan for the release of the entire epic. After this album and subsequent tour, they return to their other band, Stygian Bough, a collaboration with folk musician Erik Moggridge. Then comes the next part Future Shadow, then another Stygian Bough album, and so on. Desmond: How did Lao Zi say, ‘A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step’? You just have to take the plunge and get started.”

Hints for festivals roadburn: Deafheaven A lot has changed in the ten years since Deafheaven’s second album, Sunbather, came out. The pink of that cover hurt the eyes of many black and white make-up genre purists. It was special how the band gained a foothold in both the mainstream and the underground and managed to renew the genre from within. Since then nothing has been too crazy in black metal, even though Deafheaven itself has somewhat abandoned that genre on the last album Infinite Granite. On Roadburn you can look both sides of the tire in the face because both Sunbather if Infinite Granite they play in its entirety.

Big Brave Speaking of innovation, the Canadian band Big Brave opened Roadburn last year. Their new album Nature Morte is equally fresh and innovative enough to immediately return to the festival. It is an album on which minimalism is at least as important a keyword as emotion. The drones crackle, while singer Robin Wattie drags you along abysses and mountain tops.

Deafkids + Duma The fact that heavy music is not just a Western hobby may have to sink in a bit on most stages. But at Roadburn, both Deafkids and Duma are welcome guests. The Brazilian Deafkids already played a devastating set with Petbrick (with ex-Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera!), while the Kenyan Duma made an impression in Tilburg last year with their oppressive electro-grindcore. They are now returning at the invitation of the festival to join forces. Both also play their own sets.

Brutus Perhaps the best heavy record of 2022 from the low countries came from Flanders last year: Unity Life by Brutus is hard and varied, very melodic and is not too generous with true emotion. Drummer Stefanie Mannaert also sings, and does so with an urgency and drive that many singers who don’t have to play the drums at the same time don’t imitate her.

Iskandr The name of Omar Kleiss has been popping up a lot lately: his band Turia already played at Roadburn, he played with Solar Temple during the online pandemic edition and last year in collaboration with Dead Neanderthals, and with Raven van Dorst’s band Dool he plays basically everywhere nowadays. With Iskandr he keeps the black metal truck straight on the road: big riffs, lots of atmosphere, intense and overwhelming. Partly thanks to drummer Mink Koops, whom we know again from Whisperers.

Chat Pile „All the blood, and the fucking sound man / you look at their eyes […] Those sad eyes god damn it / and the screaming / there is more screaming than you’d think” – the intense chattering vocals of Raygun Busch on the debut of the American industrial noise rock band Chat Pile go through the bone. Their ‘Slaughterhouse’ is not a glorification of horror archetypes, but an indictment of the meat industry. Just one of the social themes of Chat Pile, one of the most exciting bands of the moment.

