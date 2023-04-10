Bell deservedly triumphs

The craziest race of the NASCAR season, and one of the most spectacular and entertaining in the entire panorama of world motorsport, smiles at the Toyota it’s at Christopher Bell. It was in fact the Joe Gibbs Racing rider who conquered the Bristol Dirt Race, the race on a dirt oval introduced by the Cup Series in 2021 to celebrate the ‘heroic’ years of motorsport with stars and stripes. The 28-year-old from Oklahoma was one of the pre-season favorites due to his habit of racing and winning on clay tracks and he lived up to the odds. Bell was able to stay close to the top in the first two stages, staying well away from the troubles and many accidents that broke up the race.

Winning strategy

However, the decisive move was strategic: after the end of the second stage, Bell remained on the track and did not stop. This allowed him to take the lead of the group, which he never left until the checkered flag. Last to give up was his brand mate, Tyler Reddick, he is also a Toyota driver but with the 23XI team. Winner of the second stage, Reddick did not have the chance to attempt a last-ditch attack in the final corner, as a yellow flag froze the positions moments before the final sprint. Third place finish for Austin Dillon, protagonist of some spectacular overtaking especially in the central Stage and in the end good at holding up the honor of Chevrolet.

Larson disappointment

The big disappointment of the day was instead Kyle Larson, another great favorite of the eve. The 2021 champion, who started in first position and authentic star performer in the first third of the race, always led, self-destructed his race during the third stage. First he spun by himselfplummeting to last position, and then it was unceremoniously shipped to the wall by Ryan Preece’s Fordwho took revenge in the most direct way possible for a rather abrupt closure suffered by Larson in the first part of the race.

The playoff race continues

Bell’s victory propelled the Toyota driver into the points standings. In the race for the playoffs, however, William Byron always remains in command. The Hendrick Motorsport standard bearer remains the only one to have already won two victories in the season and therefore the only one who is certain of having already snatched a ticket for the final phase of the championship. The next race, the ninth of the season, will take place next weekend in Martinsville.