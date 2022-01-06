The former IndyCar driver and Indy 500 specialist proved to be very skilled with GT cars as well, winning the IMSA GTD championship in 2015, the GTD class at the 2015 Daytona 24 Hours and the GTE-Am class at the 24 Hours. of Le Mans in 2016. In 2019 he then took the Lexus RC F to second place at the IMSA debut of the team of Jimmy Vasser and James “Sulli” Sullivan.

This year Bell will share the # 12 Lexus with two full-time owners, Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo, as well as Michelin Endurance Cup man Richard Heistand. This completes team Vasser Sullivan’s line-up for the 24 Hours of Daytona, as car # 14, in the new GTD Pro category, will be driven by Jack Hawksworth and new co-driver Ben Barnicoat, while Kyle Kirkwood will join. for the four endurance rounds.

The 2022 season marks the fourth year of collaboration between Lexus and Vasser Sullivan, and in the previous three years together they have captured seven GTD class wins and 11 other podiums. Bell, who will once again do “double duty” as an NBC driver and commentator at Daytona, said: “This is the first time I have run the 24 Hours of Daytona with all four drivers who are experienced in the race and ours. Lexus RC F GT3. This makes me confident ”.

“This will be my fourth season with the team and I couldn’t be more proud of the organization Jimmy and Sulli have built, brick by brick. We have a really strong team now with some key staff additions during the off-season. When I think about it. to the proven ability to win races in our Lexus RCF GT3, to the VS team and to all the exceptional support of Lexus Racing, I can’t wait to go to Daytona. It will be important not to make mistakes, this will be the most competitive GT field in the world. history. However, we have a group ready and with a great desire to compete “.

Sullivan and Vasser released a joint statement, commenting, “It goes without saying that Townsend is a fantastic addition to the # 12 Lexus effort. He is a winning driver, a great teammate and a good friend. We can’t wait to get together. all together at the Roar as we hunt for victory in the GTD Pro and GTD class in this prestigious and historic race ”.

Jeff Bal, Lexus Motorsports Manager, added: “We are thrilled to see Townsend in the Vasser Sullivan team line-up again. Putting Townsend alongside Frankie, Aaron and Richard gives the # 12 Lexus RC F GT3 a great chance to finish ahead of the rest of the GTD class at Daytona at the end of this month. Townsend has proven time and again how strong he is at DIS and has three starving drivers by his side who can’t wait to put it all together and earn that watch. “