Belize is very timidly beginning to regain the pulse of tourism. The economy of this small Caribbean country in northern Central America of barely 400,000 inhabitants was always developed around tourist activity, a sector that before the pandemic represented 40% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 39.3% of the total employment. The vast majority of tourists visiting it were Americans, followed by Canadians and Europeans attracted mainly by its great coral reef, the second largest in the world and which runs down from the Riviera Maya to the border with Honduras.

The smallest country in Central America also has a network of caves and underground caverns and well-preserved tropical forests. In fact, almost 80% of the country is covered by dense tropical rainforest, much of which is under government protection. Natural resources are thus its first asset that, added to its environmental and climatic conditions, have always made it a destination for nature and adventure lovers.

But with the pandemic everything changed. Borders were closed and tourism plummeted. Visitor arrivals fell by 66% and the crisis dragged down a large part of the 86,000 people who depended directly or indirectly on this industry. Poverty and unemployment increased dramatically. Fortunately and despite its limited capacity for health resources – there is only one doctor and 15 nurses for every 1,000 inhabitants,according to the World Bank– Belize’s response to covid-19 was rapid and its management of the pandemic quite acceptable. Until the beginning of April 2021, 12,485 cases and 318 deaths had been confirmed.

The coral reef of Belize is the second largest in the world and an authentic tourist jewel of the country. Sebastian lindstrom

Through video call, Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism of Belize, affirms that at a time like this of the year they would already be receiving between 50 and 60,000 people. Now with the borders practically closed and the obligation -in some countries- to quarantine upon return from the trip, they are hardly receiving visitors. Thus, covid-19 once again put the resilience capacity of Belize’s tourism to the test, an activity that has had and has to periodically cope with hurricanes and storms, and also with the effects of climate change, such as rising levels of the sea and coastal erosion, as well as all the economic and social impacts that are derived.

With the economy on edge, Belize decided to reopen its airport last October and the recovery of tourism became a priority. TheInter-American Development Bank (IDB) reformulated hissustainable tourism programto finance the immediate public health response and adapt it to new circumstances with the intention of interrupting the chain of transmission of the virus.

In support of the Government, risk reduction measures were established with rigorous biosafety protocols at the three points of entry into the country – the airport and the borders with Mexico and Guatemala – and an entire safe tourist corridor was designed with the construction of infrastructures. permanent rooms equipped for waiting areas, triage areas, detection and diagnostic tests.

The purpose was to facilitate the isolation of patients and connect them, if necessary, to basic health services. In fact, these hygiene and safety measures, which for the tourism minister are their “gold standards”, have earned them the safe travel seal, ‘Safe Travels’, granted by theWorld Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Within the caution, expectations are beginning to be optimistic. “Belize is very dependent on the American market, so as this market begins to free itself, tourism will reestablish itself to previous levels. We do not know if it will be a matter of a year or two, but we do not believe that there will be consequences once this pandemic peak has passed and immunity is achieved, ”says Ramiro López Ghio, IDB representative in Belize, through a video call .

After years, we have seen how dolphins and many species of birds have returned to the shores. The world is healing from the abuse we have inflicted on it. In Belize, we believe it is essential to implement palliative measures to protect natural resources ”, explains the Minister of Tourism

“Tourism will go back at the end of this year and until 2023”, affirms the minister, and emphasizes that the pandemic will hardly change the model of tourism in the country, since it is already based on an activity that respects the environment. For this, the protection of the ecosystem, both terrestrial and marine, is essential. In addition, next toWorld Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)the first watershed management plan for the protection of fresh water will be developed. “What this pandemic has taught us is the importance of protecting the environment. After years, we have seen how dolphins and many species of birds have returned to the shores. The world is healing from all the abuse we have caused it. In Belize, we believe it is essential to put palliative measures to protect natural resources. But we also know that the brake on climate change does not depend only on us, but on the largest countries with more decision-making power ”.

For Mahler the worst is over. “The growth and development of the tourism industry in Belize will begin to see the light in the next two months and many people will have their active jobs again.”

Vaccination and immunization

The total recovery of tourism passes, however, through the immunization of its inhabitants. With this intention, Belize has already entered the struggle to compete for vaccines in sufficient quantity, with the relative advantage, at least, of having a very small population to immunize. In this strategy, the health sector’s response to the coronavirus also has the support of the IDB, especially through investment loans and guarantees that will facilitate accessibility to the vaccine and will also strengthen its ability to negotiate rapid access to them. .

On the one hand, this support translates into the acquisition of vaccines through theCovax mechanismof the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which aims to ensure that all countries have prompt and equitable access to immunization. “For Belize, access to vaccines would be facilitated for at least 30% of the population, through a credit guarantee to cover the purchase of doses from Covax and with a loan to support the implementation of the vaccination program in everything related to what they are cold chains, distribution and public information campaigns about the vaccine ”, explains López Ghio.

In addition, this body has created the guarantee instruments and the conditions of legal certainty between the States of Latin America and the Caribbean and the pharmaceutical companies to resolve the difficult issue of the compensation obligations contracted by the less favored countries vis-à-vis manufacturers, and which is often an insurmountable obstacle.

Agriculture as an alternative

But the unprecedented impact of the pandemic highlighted the fragility and risks of being aeconomy overly dependent on tourism. The experience of Belize, according to the IDB, highlights the need to diversify it. Contrary to what happens in small Caribbean islands such as the Bahamas or Saint Thomas, where there are not many alternatives, the Central American country has a future bet in agriculture that could become the spearhead of its economy. “Belize has a low population density, a fertile territory and a very important market such as Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras or the United States. To the extent that financing is generated for agriculture and productivity is improved, there will be an important focus of economic development for the country in the coming years ”, López Ghio considers.

All in all, the recovery in tourism will continue to be essential for the country’s economy. One of the challenges for sustainability will be to continue to improve its resilience to disasters and climate, and to continue making the necessary investments to reduce risks. For this, the experts consider that it is also necessary to bet on the protection and preservation of the most critical natural areas, whether they are coral reefs, mangroves or wetlands, guaranteeing food security and strengthening agricultural systems.

The truth is that the country is increasingly prepared for hurricanes that hardly cause any victims. And even though its impact is always serious, López Ghio prefers to remove the iron from it: “People who want to visit Belize should not panic about hurricanes because they are very seasonal, usually from September to November, and they are expected. In addition, the form and category that the hurricane takes is given as the days go by and if it strongly affects it, it does so in the coastal area. As soon as it touches the ground, it hardly has any effect inside. The Tourism Minister is optimistic and does not doubt that they will be strengthened to be able to face possible pandemics or setbacks in the future. And it ensures that it is clear that the way to move forward and become a top destination is to guarantee the sustainability and protection of its natural resources.

