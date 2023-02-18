Unpublished final in Turin. Virtus Bologna and Brescia will compete for the Coppa Italia tomorrow at 6pm. An unpredictable intersection that rewards the relaunch of coach Magro’s team that arrived in the Piedmontese capital after 6 defeats in the league. But after eliminating Milan in the quarter-finals, everything is now possible for Brescia (already an unfortunate finalist in the 2018 edition) even if Bologna is obviously the favourite.

VIRTUS BOLOGNA-TORTONA 90-65

—

Virtus enters the Italian Cup final by force, where it has been missing since 2010 (at the time when the cannibals of Siena dominated) and where coach Scariolo arrives for the first time in his career, immediately making clear his superiority over Tortona. It is the revenge of a year ago and what a revenge. At the start it’s already 11-2 with two triples from Teodosic, then comes the amazing Belinelli of this period who scores 10 points in an amen, fueling the 16-0 break with the whole Virtussino quintet scoring and Shengelia to dominate in the low post. While Tortona stutters shots and fails to turn on its terminals. Even the Bolognese defense is of a high level: at the first siren the game seems already marked at 29-12. In the second quarter the score doesn’t change, Bologna runs and scores even with Ojeleye, back from the injury, Tortona remains in trouble. Virtus’ advantage expands: +21 (50-29) with a triple from Pajola. At the break it’s 52-33 with Bologna already having three men in double figures in the individual score: Belinelli 12, Weems 11, Shengelia 10. Instead Tortona finds Macura’s first basket only in the 18th minute. In the second half Bologna doesn’t give up an inch, Shengelia takes Daum to school then signs the 56-33. Tortona manages as he can in attack with some flames from Harper but never gets close. In the 30th minute he is 73-51. Fourth quarter useful only to update the statistics: Beli from three makes +25 (76-51) and +26 (79-53), Ojeleye makes +31, Camara +35 (90-55) A slaughter. It can be closed here.