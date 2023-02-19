Mexico. – singer Belinda inaugurated the Great Fair of Mexico, presentation, which took place on the night of Friday, February 17, 2023 at Parque Bicentenario MX where he performed great hits such as “Egoísta”, “Luz sin Gravidad”, “Bella treason”, ” In the dark”, among others.

However, one of the best moments of the show was when the 33-year-old singer put a fan on stage named “Fernando” between 6 and 7 years old. Belinda took the opportunity to propose to the childHowever, the fan response quickly went viral on social networks, specifically, on Tik Tok.

“You are going to make my new lover like every day they invent a new one for me, you are the most handsome. Let’s see this gallant come back, how beautiful, what’s your name? For which the fan responds: Fernando ”. Do you like my songs? He asks Belinda again and the boy answers that “very much”.

Also, the singer continues talking with the fan about what is your favorite song?, so he responds very romantically “You” causing gestures of tenderness among the public and Belinda who tells him, “Will you marry me?” for which the fan identified as Fernando responds with a forceful “No”.

“You are very pretty and I really like your eyes and you look a lot like your mom,” justified the fan by surprising Belinda after having responded with a “No” to the marriage proposal that Christian Nodal’s ex-girlfriend proposed to him among thousands of fans.

“Well, then tell me that in 15 years we get married”, to which the fan replies “I don’t know”, causing a love disappointment in the singer Belinda after being rejected by a child ask to marry.

The interpreter continued joking and with “you break my heart”, for which the fan replied “like the song of Bella Traición”, “yes, like the song of Bella Traición, I’m going to dedicate it to you from today”, the interpreter originally from Spain ended after having starred in a tender gesture by going up to a fan on stage and proposing to him.

“Even the child did not want to get a tattoo”, “How beautiful is Beli’s treatment of her audience, I love her”, “For me, the poor child does not want to suffer disappointment in love or get tattooed”, “What a beautiful detail from Belinda and how intelligent the child”, “”That Beli was already wanting to convince the creature to get a tattoo hahaha”, were some of the comments from fans who reacted to Belinda’s tender gesture that I star with a fan by taking him on stage and proposing to himHowever, the singer suffered a rudeness after being rejected.