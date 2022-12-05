Belinda 33-year-old, once again he has been in charge of being the center of everyone’s attention, because as some already know, he was part of the HBO Divine Food program, where he not only shares the best dishes served at home, but part of his huge mansion which stole looks.

And it is that Belinda has always tried to keep the cameras away from her privacy, but this time she made an exception, for what she showed every corner of his luxurious mansion located in an exclusive area of ​​Mexico City that left everyone speechless, as it has many extravagant things.

The main entrance of his mansion begins with the door, which is huge in wood color, but you can also see a huge corridor that is too long where natural light on the ceiling, as well as several paintings and a marble-like floor are part of its majestic home.

But that’s not all, since the living room of the Bella Traición interpreter is also a work of art where a coffee-colored carpet adorns the place, as well as huge armchairs in discreet colors, too comfortable, as well as a piano in white color too elegant.

The wallpaper is also part of the singer’s sanctuary, making it clear that elegance is above all part of the star, who despite the scandals she experienced this year has managed to handle herself, since she does not like to enter into controversy very much. .

“And to think that it is the fruit of her work since she was a child, it gives her to have a good life, for her and her parents who are always a priority in her life, may God continue to bless her”, “With deeds she has gone denying what they have said about her, starting with the fact that she has no money,” the networks write.