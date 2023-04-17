Mexico.- The actress and singer Belinda does not stop surprising her followersWell, it is well known that she is one of the most beautiful women in the Mexican entertainment world and also has one of the best physiques in the industry.

Recently, the 33-year-old artist became a trend on social networks for appearing posing in front of the mirror with the bare abdomen and made it very clear why she has the best waist in all of Mexico, receiving many compliments.

Through her Twitter profile, Belinda shared a new photograph that has received all kinds of comments, where she shows off her impressive waist and a very well defined abdomenwhich made her compare to a famous character.

Internet users began to compare the artist with Barbie, the famous Mattel doll, this in the midst of the madness that broke out with the official trailer for the new Greta Gerwig movie, starring Margot Robbie.

Many claim that Belinda could have been perfect for the lead role, but it was not the case, so they are looking for her to have her as a doll from the famous collection for her sequel. It should be noted that it would not be the first time that the interpreter participates in Hollywood.