Belinda 32 years old, she was seen as beautiful in one of her Instagram stories, where she said goodbye to sadness and gauntness to look her best, for which her fans were impressed, because little by little she He is recovering from the love break he experienced.

It was in her Instagram stories, where she is seen with a make-up team and she is sitting in the most flirtatious way ready to look like a goddess, something that fascinated everyone, because as many already know, they had noticed a Belinda something discouraged, even with less weight in her last interview in Spain.

“Although you have uninstalled social networks on your mobile, I want to tell you that I love you”, “She seems like a real princess, she is more beautiful than a princess”, “A tribute to feminine beauty and a gift for the eyes of the male audience”, “God’s times are perfect, he puts you in the place where you should be and gives everything when you can do it best,” social networks write about its beauty.

Belinda of the most beautiful getting ready / Instagram

Now that the interpreter of Luz Sin Gravidad is taking small steps, her followers also want her to start working with new music, since she has been absent in that aspect of her career for years, but even more so when she became Christian’s girlfriend. Nodal, because he dedicated himself one hundred percent to romance.

As if that were not enough, the actress also returned to the small screen with the series Welcome to Eden, for which she made it clear in an interview that she wants to grow her career and other aspects of her life, that is why she stayed to live in Spain for a long time to start from scratch.

It is worth mentioning that Belinda has tried to avoid the press in Mexico, since everyone asks her about her breakup with the Mexican singer, so far from stopping to answer, she has run through the Mexico City airport, where she was only has been able to see in public, because from then on it is lost.

Read more: Camilo Blanes, son of Camilo Sesto, would feel bad after falling back into drugs