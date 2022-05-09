Belinda 32-year-old decided to break social networks at will and is that she shared new photos from the beach with a one-piece swimsuit, leaving everyone shocked by her natural figure, unseating her kendall jennnerwho has also fallen in love with photos in this way.

In the images we can see Belinda posing in various ways and, as expected, giving publicity to the series Welcome to Eden, which she made in Spain, where she will stay for a while, since she has several projects in that place, which they remain a surprise to the public.

Returning with Belinda’s publication is a black swimsuit with several openings with which she puts everyone with a square eye, because both the poses and her gaze were a plus so that the images immediately went viral, making it clear that what is giving everything at work, in this case modeling.

“It is not necessary to tell you how beautiful you are because you already know it. Those of us who see beyond your physique value more what is in you as a woman, strong, warrior, empathic, supportive, thoughtful and loving”, “Despite the adversities, you are always positive, without fear of success, pretty”, “spectacular as always, this look suits you very well. It reminds me of the era of 2013”, write the networks.

It should be mentioned that a few weeks ago the singer had been seen in some interviews with weight loss, but with all the attitude, so many deduced that it could have been her breakup with Christian Nodal, but with these photos she leaves more than It is clear that it will continue to shine.

As if that were not enough, the premiere of the series Welcome to Eden, where she plays Africa, has been very well received by the public, who is happy to see the singer resume her role as an actress, because we must remember that they were its beginnings when she was just a girl where she was the star of children’s soap operas on Televisa.

