One more time, Belinda left his fans speechless. This time, the singer was seen totally bald, a radical change of look of the interpreter of “Sapito”. The comments of her fans were not long in coming; many of them expressed their opinion of her in the Instagram post.

A closure of cycles for Belinda?

The artist received praise, sarcastic comments and some messages that theorized the reason for her new appearance. “She looks divine,” some wrote. “Where so combed Beli?” Others joked. Other fans claimed that Belinda I was “closing cycles”.

Belinda’s post showing off her new look. Photo: Belinda/Instagram

The real reason for Belinda’s new look

Contrary to what her followers thought, the singer clarified that her haircut was due to a collaboration with the artist. Abraham Matthew. The Spanish is tagged in the publication, so it is possible that the photo in which Belinda appears bald is part of the video of a new topic.

The mother of the interpreter of “Sapito”, Belinda Schull, shared the photograph of his daughter. “Something is coming,” she added. On the other hand, Abraham Mateo also posted the image on his networks. “I would love to tell the world what we did this summer in Madrid…”, he wrote.

Belinda’s new look is due to her new musical collaboration with Abraham Mateo. Photo: Abraham Mateo/Instagram

Belinda is used to surprising the public

Previously, the artist had already made an impact with her appearance on more than one occasion. At the end of August, she graced the cover of Skin magazine. She appeared with short pink hair. Also, three years ago, Belinda He amazed his followers with his look in the song “Love at first sight”.