The couple Belinda and Christian Nodal brought joy and gifts to immigrant and low-income children in California, United States. A few days after Christmas, the famous singers were moved before the cameras of Despierta América.

The first to testify before the Mexican program was Christian Nodal, who remembered his childhood and said that as a child he could not receive the gifts he wanted. “It was very difficult for my parents to give me the things I wanted, but they always did their best. My aunt Martina always gave us beautiful things, so for me it is to share the love that life has given me “, said the interpreter of” Probably “.

Belinda couldn’t hold back the tears during the charity event

The famous singer was moved to see the children receive their gifts for Christmas. “I am very sensitive and I am very detailed, suddenly I noticed that a child was in pain, that he was leaving and wanted to cry, so I grabbed him and told him to choose the little gifts. It gives me a lot of love to be here, I have been very sensitive from a very young age, with the children, to their happiness ”, said the actress, also.

After his statement, the Mexican singer said: “I love to see her give herself, she loves to give love. Not only does he speak beautiful actions but also give them a hug because they need love ”.

Belinda suffers rudeness from Christian Nodal when he sang “Happy Birthday”

In social networks, a video went viral in which Belinda and Christian Nodal celebrate, together with their friends, the birthday of the renowned Mexican singer. The group began singing “Happy Birthday” to Nodal, who actually celebrates his birthday on January 11th. At the time, the most enthusiastic was Belinda, who bangs a metal spoon against a ceramic plate. The noise annoyed the celebrant who, with an angry expression, took her arm to stop her.