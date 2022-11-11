Belinda 33 years old again, monopolizes looks at his mere whim, this after having posed with a black dress full holes that showed parts of her sexy body, which has been considered a true monument for a couple of years.

It turns out that Belinda’s fan page, which is on the lookout for her most daring photos, shared a photo of the singer born in Spain, but raised in Mexico, where she poses in a gala dress that leaves nothing to the imagination, since that looks too sexy as only she knows.

It may interest you:

As if that were not enough, the interpreter of Luz Sin Gravidad used a hair updo as she has rarely been seen, since her hair is the one she always tries to highlight, either in interviews or presentations, but now she wanted to give it a touch more serious; however, she looked too sexy leaving everyone shocked.

“Human perfection, the beauty that it carries is not normal, it is unique, always winning blessings, my beautiful queen”, “Beli does love her fans, blessings and many successes, beli, beautiful and precious”, “What generation will that word be from? I am chavorruco like Belinda and I didn’t know they called her that either,” write the networks.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that Belinda continues to work intensely both in Spain and in Mexico, currently she has been seen on the 2000’s pop tour where she has shared credits with other artists of her generation where she has caused too much of a stir.