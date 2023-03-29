Not even the stage, in front of thousands of eyes, is a place free of harassment. The singer Belinda was attacked by a man who interrupted her performance during the Strawberry Fair in Guanajuato and circumvented the security fence. The fan got on the stage and hugged the artist tightly by the hip, shouting “Belinda, I love you.”

As Belinda struggled with the stalker and tried to break free of his arms, the man took the opportunity to place his hand under her skirt and then rested his head on her chest. The singer kept her calm despite the tension of the moment and she assured the stalker that if he released her, nothing would happen to her. “If you breathe and relax, I swear they won’t tie you up,” she told the man.

Minutes later the fan is taken off the stage and returned to the crowd. Belinda asks her team to give the man something that looks like a water bottle. “Stay there, you drink this and breathe because it almost gave you something. You scared me,” she tells the man. “It’s fine, nothing happens,” the singer adds later. Between shouts and applause from her followers and with her face clearly tense, the artist takes a deep breath after what happened and as a good artist, she continues the Show.

After the altercation, the artist has shared a message about the aggression on her social networks. “At today’s concert, a person got on stage, almost threw me and hurt me. In addition to the scare I got, my back hurts a lot, ”she ended the message with a couple of sad face emojis.

It is striking how some of the Mexican and Latino media outlets in the United States have addressed what happened. “Belinda was the victim of a fan’s euphoria,” she says Telemundo. “She allowed a fan to hug her, but the young man’s affection caused the singer to end up hurt,” as if she was responsible for the aggression received and not the attacker. As if what happened was something anecdotal and not another example of the violence that women experience in Mexico. Even on stage.

