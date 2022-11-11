Mexico.- The singer Belinda has amazed her followers with her return to the stagebut she has also stolen the looks of other people who have seen her live, because has boasted an enviable body and even many say that he is at his best.

Looking better than ever, the 33-year-old artist has unleashed all kinds of reactions and even many say that they understand their ex-partners and make them want to get tattooed for her, referring to Christian Nodal, Lupillo Rivera and Criss Angel.

We invite you to read:

Recently, through her official Twitter profile, the Spanish singer nationalized as Mexican caused a furor by publishing a photograph with an outfit that left little to the imagination and Her fans could not resist the tremendous beauty and sensuality.

Posing in front of the mirror and very inclined, Belinda showed off some striking curves in a black mini dress that unleashed passions, because she wore her well-tailored attributes and everyone filled her with compliments.

We invite you to read:

It is no news to anyone that Belinda is one of the most beautiful and beloved female figures in the Mexican entertainment world, but now she is reaching first place, wasting so much beauty.

After being harshly criticized and attacked by the public, the singer and actress is recovering her crown and putting aside all those negative comments, focusing on what she likes to do the most, which is music.