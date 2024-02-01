“Wow, how could the stone be fake?” is the comment of a follower of Christian Nodal — who has accumulated 782 likes.— In the singer's most recent publication on Instagram, a series of photographs from the video clip of The intention which he performs with Featherweight. The followers do not forgive and once the new single by Belinda, Nodal's ex-partner, has been published, they have been quick to comment on the references that the singer has made about him in her new song, Cactus.

“All the songs have a dedication. You, when you listen to them, you will realize who each song is for… I have always been very reserved, I hardly like to talk, I don't like trouble, problems, but I made catharsis through music, in the studio, and I simply said 'well, I also have something to say but through music,' Belinda said during a concert last November when revealing some details of her new album, whose first single is Cactus.

Beli-K

The classic sound of the desert, with its wind and eagle song, opens the melody and is followed by a calm musical introduction, already with lyrics, and a children's xylophone in the background. Today I want to get out all this that my heart has been carrying / because therapy helps but music heals more bastardly / and in the end there is no good without evil / and the pain will pass. So much for modesty, because the sounds that characterize the corrido tumbado immediately enter: the tuba, the trombone and the basso quinta, and Belinda becomes war -either Beli-Kas they write on Instagram themselves singer and the Spotify Mexico account. I'm back!, Beli, Beli Bélica / My chest is not a storage room for everything outside / What makes me bad goes to hell.

Now the lines for Nodal are arriving. The first one that leaves no doubt says: What was the point of tattooing my eyes, then erasing them with others. A mention of the tattoo that the regional Mexican singer got on his chest when they were a couple and that was later modified, along with three others on his head, ear and wrist – which also alluded to the relationship between the two – after the breakup of their courtship in 2022.

Later you hear the phrase that provoked the follower's comment on Instagram: A stone that was not real / in a commitment to pretend. The singers had gotten engaged in May 2021 and broke up the following year.

The video clip of Cactus It has an aesthetic that mixes the desert, the western and the dreamlike with a version of Belinda that transforms from an appearance with a black dress and hat, with hair painted green, to another with a pink jacket, to another with tight black clothes and then to a kind of catrina with a dress white that is in the center of a circle of fire, as in a ritual. She is also seen at some point with a large illuminated pistol that fits with the genre of the corrido tumbado, and at another she smokes a cigar. In the end, Belinda appears with her back naked: she has turned into a cactus.

The day after its release, the video had more than 2 million views and more than 147,000 likes. A reel on Belinda's Instagram account, in which the singer is dressed in pink, with green hair and the fragment of the song in the background that says “I'm back…”, published this Thursday, has more than 3 million views . Belinda turns the audience on to her. The formula is infallible: a story of love—and heartbreak—, a corrido tumbado and a pop artist who generates reactions and adapts to the times and musical genres.

Followers support the singer with thousands of comments on Instagram. One of them, with more than 2,000 likes, is blunt: “The part [de la canción] where says… I never said anything about you and I left with great class, It is totally true because you are a lady.”

When the music ends, in the video there is a sound of strings, as if it were the final scene of a fantasy genre film. The spines on Belinda's back, turned into cactus, begin to change shape, one by one, to transform into flowers. A feminine voice, similar to that of the fairy Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, whispers: The spell is broken [”El hechizo está roto”] .

