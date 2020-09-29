Former Australian women’s cricket team captain Belinda Clark announced on Tuesday that she was resigning from her post of Executive General Manager of Community Cricket for Cricket Australia (CA). Belinda’s leadership won two World Cup titles in Australia and the player played 15 Tests and 118 ODIs for his country. She was playing this role for the last two and a half years and will step down from her post on 30 November.The 50-year-old former player, however, will continue to be the director of the ICC T20 World Cup Local Organizing Committee. Cricket.com.au quoted Belinda as saying, ‘I enjoyed my time working for the game and this chapter is ending in 20 years with CA. Six years with Cricket New South Wales and being a longtime member of the Women’s Committee of the ICC (International Cricket Council), I am committed to finding new ways to give something back to the sport, which has given me so much. ‘

Belinda, also a member of the ICC Cricket Committee since the year 2018, said that she will focus on her work of developing leadership potential among young girls. Australia’s most successful ODI batsman, Belinda, has scored 4,844 runs at an average of 47.49 and is the first female or male player to score a double century in ODIs. She became the first female player to make it to the Australia Cricket Hall of Fame in 2014. He was also given the Office of Order of Australia in 2018.