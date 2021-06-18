Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 18.06.2021 08:01:24

Belinda and Christian Nodal they continue to talk about their love affair and their recent commitment to join in marriage. Now the interpreter of Light without gravity decided to give a detail to his loved one during his last concert in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, something that unleashed the fury of the attendees and that has already gone viral. What was the surprise? How did it surprise you?

It was through social networks where the detail of Belinda to Christian Nodal went viral. In several videos it is appreciated how the singer appeared on the stage where Nodal gave a concert to give her a hug, a kiss and thank the fans for being present.

Belinda decided to appear on stage to hug and kiss her lover, something that fans immediately took with surprise. The shouts and applause were immediate.

Faced with the fury caused by her presence on the Nodal stage, Belinda dedicated a few words to the public and highlighted that her boyfriend is “the world’s best singer”.

“I love you, thank you for being here with the best singer in the world”, Belinda indicated.

Finally, he left the stage and apparently was reunited with Nodal’s mother who does not stop laughing with happiness.

“Oh how beautiful, beautiful”, Nodal’s mother says to Belinda, who also caught the moment from behind the scenes.

.

However, apparently it is not the only time that both Belinda and Nodal’s mother have accompanied him, because in their first concert they presumed to be behind the scenes listening to the famous’s music:

