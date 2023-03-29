Mexico.- After the most recent visit of cazzu in Mexico, the singer was questioned about the constant comparisons that he receives about her and Belinda, so he surprised with an answer where spoke wonders of the actress.

“I don’t know if many of these things come loaded with a lot of malice, she is an incredible artist, she has a much bigger and much longer career. I grew up listening to her music and I have respect for her,” were Cazzu’s words about the ex of his current partner.

But that was not all, rather the Argentine singer added that: “people can think and say many things but I highly value his art and I have a lot of respect for him… Who compares me? I imagine that people enjoy compare, but I don’t feel so compared or maybe I’m not so attentive to things in reality. There are things that I can’t help but people have fun with things that for others are not so funny. Well, entertainment is a bit about of that”.

That is why after Belinda’s last concert she was questioned about the words that Cazzu said about her some time ago.

During her arrival in Mexico City, the “princess of pop” was intercepted by the media, who wanted to know what her opinion was about the “Tú y Tú” interpreter.

Despite the fact that many believed that Belinda could evade the questionthe truth is that he was very direct on the subject: “Cazzu I love itShe is a super artist, I admire her a lot and I love her work, she is beautiful”.

This small statement from the singer known for interpreting ‘El toad’ since her childhood, would be the first she has given about her ex’s current girlfriend, Christian Nodal.