Belinda33 years old, unleashed thousands of compliments on all social networks, this after sharing photos and videos of what her looks like goddess mini waist with which he left nothing to the imagination, many even say that not even the same Kylie Jenner could have.

If you take a look at her recent publication, you can see that Belinda does not need editing to show off the waist of a goddess that loads, so it has caused a stir in all aspects, because as previously said, not even Kylie Jenner herself could have these measurements.

As if that were not enough, it has been commented in the past that the interpreter of Bella Traición could have made some cosmetic touch-ups, since she herself has commented that she does not even take care of her diet, that is why speculation has begun.

“Wey, I just asked me something: does this woman have a defect? ​​I mean, I think not!!”, “Will you marry me? I give you everything, mamacita! You are a goddess! There is no woman like you in this world… you are perfect and you are very good”, “Dear beli.. From a distance I hope you are well.. Very happy for the Bio series coming soon.. And the music that you will give us.. We love you and appreciate you very much God will bless you greatly”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that many fans want Belinda to find her better half soon, because the last time she denied that she was dating someone, for which she continues to receive proposals. all types.