Belinda Y Christian Nodal They did it again, because they stopped following on social networks, it all started after the singer shared a photo where she is seen with a padlock emoji, so her fans immediately tried to find the meaning of the publication

When going to the search browser of their Instagram accounts, they noticed that neither of them were following each other again, they even related a tweet made by Christian Nodal which says the following: “You don’t even run into me anymore and clinging to you I continue”, so some think it’s a hint for his still fiancée.

Although other Internet users analyzed the situation better and suggest that all this is an advertising strategy, since a few hours ago the new song by the Mexican singer, Te Marque Pedo, was released, so that could be the tactic of the two artists who They are considered the couple of the moment, they also have a wedding at the door which is expected to throw the house out the window.

But although many were saddened by this action, Belinda’s faithful fans celebrated and filled her with compliments in her photo, because they quite liked how she looked, since as a model she has always captured anyone’s attention.

“My God Beli your beauty is not from this planet you are too beautiful baby”, “I have never seen so much beauty in one person”, “Always a diva‼️We love you Beli!! I hope that one day you will see the inspiration you make us”, “Santa Belinda, we beg you to be able to have the body that you have,” write the singer’s fans, who appears in a nude bodysuit with a lot of print, as well as makeup that highlights her perfect features.

It is worth mentioning that another event drew a lot of attention in relation to Christian Nodal, because while he was streaming playing the doll that his beloved gave him, it moved out of nowhere, so said video went viral, although the artist was far from being afraid he just made fun of the situation.

