On Friday, February 12, Belinda used her Instagram stories to express the pain she feels over the recent death of her maternal grandmother Juana Moreno.

“(They are) the hardest and most difficult moments of my life to date. It is never easy to say goodbye, ”wrote the Mexican singer and actress of Spanish origin.

In another message, Belinda admitted that she finds it difficult to process the death of Juana Moreno, occurred during the early morning of February 10, in a hospital in Madrid (Spain).

“Granny tell me you’re with me, please! That it is not real that you left me! I can not believe it, I can not “, said the interpreter of”Light without gravity”In a message dedicated to the person he described as ‘the woman of his life’.

With a darker tone, the Mexican singer expressed her desire for time to pass quickly to overcome her mourning.

“2021 I hope you finish now, I can’t stand you!”, She wrote, referring to the gloomy way that started the new year for her with the death of Gizmo, her Chihuahua dog who accompanied her for almost 13 years, and now, the death of whoever was her ‘guide and friend of the soul’ is added, as she previously expressed on Instagram.

12.2.2021 | Belinda’s stories about her grandmother’s death. Photo: Belinda / Instagram

