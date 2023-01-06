The believer is not necessarily a thinker, although the thinker can be a believer.

The difference is in think to believe or believe without thinking.

The thinking citizen is critical, self-critical and analytical, he makes use of his free will to be able to decide in whom or in what to deposit his creed, be it social, ideological or political.

The citizen thinkingthe free thinker, helps the cause more than himself believer.

The believer does not contribute, only second, can only see the strengths Y opportunities of the project in which he blindly believes; the thinker, detects, in addition, the weaknesses Y threatsto overcome the first and face the second.

There is no project or company lacking: StrengthsWhat are the attributes Y internal resources that support a result successful.

Opportunities, known as the external factors that support the project and that can be used in its benefit.

But beyond this rosy scenery, it is not wise to ignore the weaknesseswhich are the inevitable attributes and internal resources that act against a result successful.

And finally the threats identified as external factors that could compromise the success of the project or action undertaken.

The thinker can see the whole pictureallowing you to take full advantage of the strengths Y opportunitiesfind ways to overcome weaknesses and deal with threats.

Seen in this way, it is absolutely evident what was expressed before: the contributions of the thinking individual are infinitely superior to those of the believer.

But it seems that every leader, company or government, likes to surround themselves with believersrepress, or in the best of cases, marginalizewho dares think, question or criticize.

Thinking, reasoning, then, more than being attributes of the human race, can be considered grievances and even crimes to be prosecuted.

Where are we headed in this scenario?

Do we go back to the time of the holy inquisition in which dogma reigned, minimizing science?

Hopefully not, for the good of all and especially that of the innocent who would suffer the consequences, I mean infants, hopefully not.

For a dignified and united Mexico let’s make a pact, a pact of citizens who think in favor of our country.

Thanks.