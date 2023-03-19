Believe Sisko | Why is Zelenskyi wearing a ring on his middle finger?

In this column, Sisko looks for answers to readers’ questions about customs, ethics and other life dilemmas. Do you have a question in mind? Send it to Sisko: [email protected]

Dear ones friends! Last time we talked about the popularity of the word dinneri. Dinneri, both as a situation and as a word, has sparked discussion. Harri Nurmen according to the restaurant school in 1986, he was taught that lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and supper from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. That way, the difference between dinner and supper would be at least temporal.

Pseudonym Another sister from North Karelia again says that during his entire childhood or youth in Eastern Finland, he never heard anyone use the word “dinner” in ordinary speech.

“We didn’t have dinner or dinner, not even lunch, we had food during the day and food in the evening,” he writes. He learned English at school and on trips to the Canary Islands, and that’s when the word dinner started to feel right. For him, it’s all about the sounds in addition to the length of the word.

Here, I’ll quote the name’s excellent descriptions of both words: “Dinner has a rouskuva to chew on, and in that form ending in i, the word gets a stout ending. The i-ending form in particular suits the Finnish mouth.”

And: “Dinner is downright alienatingly relaxed in its simplicity, formal and cheerful at the same time, the ending is an open adjective, illalliNEN. It doesn’t taste like meat and potatoes. At dinner, we sit with our backs straight in a darkening high-ceilinged apartment in south Helsinki, at dinner we put our elbows on the table and talk.”

One reader had also heard another new word, lunch, in addition to dinner.

Hi Sisko, what is the minimum possible amount of social interaction and being vocal that the firstborn of the deceased must perform according to good manners at the funeral? I suspect that I will be expected to be more presentable at my mother’s funeral than my younger siblings. I can’t get through any speech or verse reading without crying. I understand that for some, a funeral is an important way to put an end to what happened. I personally do not miss such a common and collective event at all. I feel selfish when it’s a bit sad that I’m forced to take part in such a thing, citing traditions, even though it doesn’t give me anything, and the whole event is organized for the needs of others. Do you have to go around the casket to put a floral arrangement? Do you have to try to read memorial poems out loud? Would it be rude and disrespectful to ask my spouse not to attend so I could even travel alone?

– Firstborn

I am sorry for your loss. Funeral customs usually try to take into account two things, respect for the deceased and the grief of the relatives. So the guests are there for you rather than you performing for them.

Otherwise, there are very few established customs. Etiquette does not oblige the deceased’s first-borns to do anything in particular. Often someone is chosen as speaker or reader of addresses, from whom the task does not take too much strength.

Taking flowers to the coffin is a beautiful gesture, but you can also do that together with other loved ones. There is no need for fancy phrases, the greeting can be left in silence.

What about the spouse? Deciding whether to participate on behalf of the other person is bound to be a matter of guessing at feelings and thoughts. Therefore, it is easily unfair. However, being alone is a practical matter, which can hopefully be influenced by schedules, accommodation and travel methods.

According to the patient’s Medical Journal, grief is similar to psychological pain. So you can think of yourself as a kind of patient who should ask for help as openly as possible, even if it is to organize your own peace.

I have paid attention to the ring on the middle finger of the right hand visible in the photos of the President of Ukraine. Is it a wedding ring? In Finland, engagement and wedding rings are usually worn on the ring finger of the left hand. How did this practice get started and what other methods are used?

– My sister’s namesake

When to Volodymyr Zelensky the ring has become a topic of conversation in my close circle, an explanation has immediately been started looking for war, even weapons.

But no.

The ring has been on the middle finger for years. In several stories about the president, the same interview, apparently originally published in Ukrainian, is quoted, according to which it is a wedding ring. Zelenskyi got married in 2003 and, according to the interview, has since lost weight. The size of the ring therefore fits the middle finger better than the ring finger.

A wedding ring is a visible sign of marriage in many different religions and cultures. There is a surprising amount of variation in the ring hand, even among the Nordic countries. Orthodox people in Finland also have a habit of wearing a wedding ring on their right ring finger.

The reason behind the anonymous popularity of the left hand is the old belief that a blood vessel, the “vena amoris” runs from the finger directly to the heart. However, this is not the case.

In Germany, for example, the ring is kept on the left ring finger during the engagement, and when getting married, it is moved to the right ring finger.