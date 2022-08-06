Believe Sisko | Why is King Carl Gustaf Kaarle Kustaa, but Prince Carl Philip can keep his own name?

In this column, Sisko looks for answers to readers’ questions about customs, ethics and other life dilemmas. Do you have a question in mind? Send it to Sisko: hs.sisko@hs.fi.

Previously was talk about why men start wearing caps after reaching a certain age. Pseudonym Thin-haired Timo from Vantaa write:

“Why is it that quite a lot of women add length to their skirts below the knees right after turning 30? Is it because their knees are starting to feel like they did in the previous fight with Lyyl, like the Cooperative’s horse?”

I believe that Timo from Vantaa is on the trail of the truth – at least the hem of my skirt has lengthened as age has changed my legs. On the other hand, it’s also a matter of habit: when peers don’t wear short skirts either, it doesn’t even occur to me.

Why is it customary to translate the names of kings and queens into Finnish, even though normal people who use the same foreign names can, at least as a rule, be satisfied with the original language name?

For example, Carl XVI Gustaf is Karle XVI Gustav and George VI is George VI, but Gustav Hägglund is just Gustav and Carl Haglund is just Carl. George Clooney is just George, and even Sweden’s Carl Philip can make do with his own Swedish name. In a country where Swedish is the official language (although the practice is not limited to Swedish names)! So would there even be a need to consider banning the use of Swedish names in order to end this double moralism – or let Kallekusta settle for his own name?

– Marko

Nomenclature researcher Terhi Ainiala The University of Helsinki says that translating the names of important rulers is a remnant of a centuries-old practice. And as you had noticed, this translation has been done especially for royalty.

According to Ainiala, the reasons are quite practical.

“They have been central figures who have been talked about a lot in times when ordinary people have not had the knowledge of foreign languages. That is why the names of the rulers have been adapted to fit the Finnish language.”

The same phenomenon has been seen in other language areas as well: “Kun Charles we have Kaarle, in Spanish it’s Carlos. It has been natural to integrate international names that have their own forms in different languages.”

According to Ainiala, the phenomenon has become more prominent in the past also because before the spread of newspapers, information spread mainly through speech. There was a lot to talk about the royals: for example, in the 19th century, the royals had a more significant role as a ruler than today and thus had a more direct impact on the lives of ordinary people.

However, two types of practice can be seen in public. Not every royal’s name is translated. For example, a prince William has not been translated into Vilhelm. This is explained by the recommendation given by the Finnish Language Board in 2002. According to it, the names of historical figures, including future rulers, will henceforth be used in their original form. However, the change does not retroactively extend to old name translations.

“Once you’ve gotten used to talking about King George and not George, let’s still talk. But if in England Elizabeth’s after that, Prince Charles will rise to power, he will then be King Charles and not King Karle.”

Old Western movies are entertaining, even if very attitude-driven (from today’s point of view). Certainly conflicts between the so-called settlers and the natives could not be avoided, but did the Indians really steal children from the settlers and to what extent did it happen?

– Curious

There are indeed many attitudinal and misleading descriptions in those films.

However, this example you mentioned finds its counterpart in reality. Among many North American tribes it was common to capture the children of enemies in war, as compensation for their own losses. Some of these prisoners were killed or died of diseases, others lived with their captors for long periods of time.

Some adapted to the local culture completely, for example those who rose to a prominent position in the Apache community Herman Lehmann or lived among the Comanches Cynthia Ann Parkerwho did not want to return to his previous life.

As for child abductions, the descendants of the Europeans also kidnapped the children of the native population for decades, but this theme has remained less discussed in the film industry. Thousands of children were taken from their homes to boarding schools, where efforts were made to assimilate them into the white population.

That old Native American word is wrong, by the way: it refers to how Columbus “discovered” a new continent while searching for India. But Columbus did not discover North America, different peoples had already lived there for thousands of years.

For Hollywood, these peoples were one and the same mass: in the movies, representatives of different tribes were made to play each other, and often the character could wear clothes and ornaments of several peoples. The filmmakers also had no idea about the languages ​​of the different tribes. The assistants rewarded ignorance in their own way: they shot scenes with obscenities that only movie audiences who understood the language in question could understand.