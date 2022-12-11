Believe Sisko | Who makes the fairytale worlds of Stocka’s Christmas window?

In this column, Sisko looks for answers to readers’ questions about customs, ethics and other life dilemmas. Do you have a question in mind? Send it to Sisko: [email protected]

Dear ones friends, recently there was talk from shaking hands and alternative ways to say hello.

Antti Alanen writes about his favorite: “For me, the best lesson of the corona era has been ‘namaste’, a greeting even better than a handshake. I learned it from an intelligent Indian colleague who is studying to become a doctor in Finland. Hands together at chest height and a slight bow.

The ancient Hindu greeting shows respect, the higher the hands are raised. The highest is God, but the purpose of the greeting is always to respect the holiness in the other.”

Last time it was under consideration caring language. Klaus Laalo thanks Maija Surakan given answer, but wants to specify why the child is spoken to in the third person singular, i.e. “mother does”. The essential thing is that the form in question is generally dominantly common in language use, i.e. a kind of basic form.

“When a child is learning a language, it is this basic form that is important, because the child does not yet have very many different forms of the conjugation paradigm at his disposal, but only a reduced mini-paradigm that includes the most important key forms, the most important of which is the third person singular,” Laalo writes.

The child often early on also uses the second person singular, but in the command form, i.e. the imperative, of which many parents are certainly familiar with examples such as “give” and “kato”.

Then to the questions.

Who invented the term “well-being zone”?

– Interpreter

I understand very well that the new term makes you think! With the exception of Uuttamaa, the welfare regions correspond to the old counties on the map. Still, the designation is different.

The new terms to be written into the law are chosen as a result of deliberation by many people. Rather than tracking down an individual official or politician, it is perhaps more meaningful to consider what kind of conversation the new administrative name is the result of.

The establishment of welfare areas has been prepared in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. In addition to the current term, the ministry also considered the option “well-being province”. Well-being is therefore liked, which is understandable, because good health is a happy thing.

However, the word is awkwardly ambiguous and market-oriented.

It can be used when talking about the wealth of the state, exercise or beauty care. The responsibility of the new regions is to organize social and health care for the people, as well as rescue operations.

Could it be that the wellness center actually sounds more like a spa than a health center?

The Center for Domestic Languages ​​(Kotus) at least raised concerns that in the future it will be more difficult for citizens to distinguish between public and private services based on their name. We must remember that many people – up to 750,000 people in Finland – need a clear language.

Kotus had more to say when the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health was asked about their view on the welfare area. Experts did not recommend using the word.

One important justification was that the designation does not describe the new administrative unit, but rather its goal. According to the Administrative Law, good administrative language is comprehensible and neutral, not persuasive or sounding like a slogan. At worst, the tone of the “well-being area” can be thought of as belittling the residents’ problems.

People who are not well will simply live in the areas.

Kotus’ proposal would have been the previously used “province”. The name has continuity and is familiar to people. In addition, it would have been easy to derive new words from it. The “wellness area” is long in itself, and the “wellness area manager” already has quite a few parts.

For several years I have been thinking about who might make the fairytale worlds of Stocka’s Christmas window. What kind of work group? How long does it take? What kind of budget are you going with? Where do you look for inspiration?

– Kristina

The Christmas window of a department store in the center of Helsinki makes me happy every year, at least when I walk past it. The space intended for advertising is temporarily reserved for children.

The tradition has come to Finland from abroad. In the United States, store windows were decorated for Christmas as early as the 19th century. At Stockmann, the window was decorated for adults in the 1930s, and the actual fairy tale window for children was built for the first time in 1949.

The window is prepared by a varied work group. There are usually a few people involved at a time. At the earliest, the work starts about a year in advance, and the largest elements begin to be prepared before Midsummer.

But how much money is spent on this?

“Let’s leave this as a Christmas secret, but we at Stockmann are investing in this, especially in a window that brings a happy Christmas spirit to children,” replies Tia Rantanen from Stockmann.

At first there were toys in the window, then gnomes and different animals. Topics are sought from fairy tales and stories.

This year, the department store will have even years, and because of that, the forest animals have also been set to celebrate in the forest built in the window.