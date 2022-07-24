Believe Sisko | Is the puma mask clearly thicker than the nape, or what is the truth?

In this column, Sisko looks for answers to readers’ questions about customs, ethics and other life dilemmas. Do you have a question in mind? Send it to Sisko: hs.sisko@hs.fi.

Dear ones friends! Last time there was talk on cap use in aging men.

Pseudonym Use for honor it hurts that the hat is still kept inside these days. “These gentlemen will not remove the baldness protection anywhere and at any price. They probably sleep with a cover on their heads. The bald head is covered when eating in a restaurant, of course with a coffee in a bar and in a shop. You can’t be bald, even if you don’t have one. I find it impolite. And the big ones are ahead, the little ones are behind.”

Pseudonym I grew up in dark study rooms on the other hand writes: “Last time you talked about wearing a men’s cap, but there was no mention of the situation I’m in myself. Hardly alone. My eyes are light bulbs, and even though I wear sunglasses a lot, light still comes through the lenses and my eyes start to water. A cap makes the situation much easier. And when you get used to it, if you have to be without a cap, you feel insecure. Still hoping and hoping for a sunny summer.”

I wish the same there!

Dear Sisko, I would like to ask a slightly paper-like question: which is bigger, nivaska or pumaska? And is there a difference in meaning between the words? The matter sparked a heated discussion one evening in my table group. A friend of mine claimed that a puma mask is clearly a thicker pile of paper than a nivaska and also a more mixed pile in its essence. How can that be the side of the truth?

– Paper I year -77

Special expert at the Center for Domestic Languages, editor of the Dictionary of the Language Office Ilona Paajanen tells that even though both on the nape of the neck that with a puma mask one can refer to stacks of paper, reading etymological and dialect dictionaries reveals that the words have a clear difference in meaning.

Nivaskan the meaning has been very broad from the beginning. This is evident from the example sentences that Paajanen dug out from dictionaries.

“Nivaska we refer, for example, to the following: ukko purrs in the armpit of the nape of the neck“, Paajanen describes. So in common language: the old man put the shards of his neck in his armpit.

“In the second example, there was talk navel perchwhen the game fish had been hung on a so-called fish hook, which is a forked branch.”

Nivaska-the word is indigenous, and according to Paajanen, it possibly originates from the word strong flow of water. Strong flow of water again is defined in the etymological The origin of Finnish words – in the work “tight, hard”.

Even today on the nape of the neck there is no very precise definition. “It can actually be any type of paper, for example newspapers or small booklets, such as thinner children’s books.”

Pumaska the definition, on the other hand, is clearly more precise. The language office’s dictionary according to it means a bundle of documents. Paajanen says that pumaska is a loan from the Russian language, and it comes from the word bumaga.

“In Russian bumaga is a document or paper, and bumažka is its diminutive derivative, or reduced form. in Russian bumažka therefore means a piece of paper or paper money,” says Paajanen.

All merchants price goods so that 99 cents are added to the price, for example 5.99 euros. Would people rather buy at this price than if the price were 6 euros. If you buy 40 liters of gasoline at the price of 2.399 e/l, it costs 95.96 e. If you buy it at 2.40 e/l, it costs 96 e. The price difference is 4 cents, so nothing much. Would people rather buy at 2.399 e than 2.40 e?

– Veikko Virkkunen

This thing you mention is called “99 pricing” and “psychological pricing”. By default, when using it, the customer does not remember the cents or pennies from the numbers, but only the euros before them. So even though 5.99 is practically six euros, it sounds more like five.

Some marketing studies have indeed found that the trick works: people order 99-priced products more than others.

It is also the case that when versions of the same product are offered at different prices (even in different sizes), the consumer is more likely to choose the more expensive product when the price difference seems smaller. That is, if a small meal costs 22.99 euros and a large one costs 24.99 euros, the customer will more readily choose the more expensive option. When the difference is 19.99 e and 21.90 e, the customer keeps the cheaper one, because the difference seems bigger to him.

99 pricing is a very common practice and has also been around for a long time. The first 99 prices were already seen more than a hundred years ago. These days, that pricing is so common that it’s hard to judge whether it’s popular because it works or just because it’s common.

The 99 price also communicates cheapness to the public, as a result of which round sums have become a way for makers of the finest products to stand out. While 29.99 is the price of a bargain store, a merchant who considers himself a bit more sophisticated puts the price at around 30 euros.